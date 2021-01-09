Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20

President Donald Trump said on Jan. 8 that he will skip President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Trump's access to his Twitter account is still intact after being banned from Facebook and Instagram until he is no longer president.

Absence expected

Trump's absence at the inauguration had been widely expected.

He had for months been falsely claiming victory in the election.

He has also promulgated baseless claims of voter fraud.

His administration, however, has said the election had been fairly run.

Making history with his absence

The sitting president's absence that day will make Trump the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson not to attend his successor’s swearing-in.

Traditionally, the incoming and outgoing presidents ride to the U.S. Capitol together for the ceremony.

Such a gesture serves as a symbol of the nation's peaceful transition of power.

Biden will become president at noon on Jan. 20, regardless of Trump’s plans.

Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, has urged Trump to reconsider his decision as it would show the rest of the world that the transfer of power in the U.S. is peaceful and non-disruptive, which would project confidence.

“He is, of course, not constitutionally required to attend and I can imagine losing an election is very hard, but I believe he should attend," Scott's statement read.

"I plan to attend and believe it is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world.”

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, and George W. and Laura Bush have said they will be attending.

Reversal of his stance a day before

Trump's absence will also undercut his message a day earlier that he would work to ensure a “smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power”.

Trump's latest tweet came two days after a violent mob of the his supporters occupied the Capitol for several hours as lawmakers were tallying the electoral votes that certified Biden’s victory.

Vice President Mike Pence, who defied Trump by refusing to to intervene in the certification process, is expected to attend the inauguration.

11 days left

As of Friday, Jan. 9, Trump has 11 days left in his term.

Speculation is rife that he could incite or cause another unexpected situation.

Before his tweet announcing his impending absence at Biden's inauguration, Trump still sounded reconciliatory a day after violence erupted at the Capitol.

Trump led off a video from the White House on Jan. 8 by condemning the violence carried out in his name in the Capitol.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” Trump said in the video.

“My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

For the first time on camera, Trump admitted his presidency would soon end, but he declined to mention Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.

The video was seen as Trump finally accepting reality and acknowledging he will leave peacefully, amid growing talk of trying to force him out early, as a second attempt at impeaching him could be carried out.

Short-lived reconciliatory tone

But by the next morning after the video, Trump was back to being divisive.

He did not offer his condolences to the police officer who died from injuries sustained during the riot in the Capitol, and he even commended the “great American Patriots” who'd voted for him.

“They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" he tweeted.

The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Top photo via Donald Trump