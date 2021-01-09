Back

Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20

As expected and now confirmed.

Belmont Lay | January 09, 2021, 04:25 AM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

President Donald Trump said on Jan. 8 that he will skip President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted.

Trump's access to his Twitter account is still intact after being banned from Facebook and Instagram until he is no longer president.

Absence expected

Trump's absence at the inauguration had been widely expected.

He had for months been falsely claiming victory in the election.

He has also promulgated baseless claims of voter fraud.

His administration, however, has said the election had been fairly run.

Making history with his absence

The sitting president's absence that day will make Trump the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson not to attend his successor’s swearing-in.

Traditionally, the incoming and outgoing presidents ride to the U.S. Capitol together for the ceremony.

Such a gesture serves as a symbol of the nation's peaceful transition of power.

Biden will become president at noon on Jan. 20, regardless of Trump’s plans.

Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, has urged Trump to reconsider his decision as it would show the rest of the world that the transfer of power in the U.S. is peaceful and non-disruptive, which would project confidence.

“He is, of course, not constitutionally required to attend and I can imagine losing an election is very hard, but I believe he should attend," Scott's statement read.

"I plan to attend and believe it is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world.”

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, and George W. and Laura Bush have said they will be attending.

Reversal of his stance a day before

Trump's absence will also undercut his message a day earlier that he would work to ensure a “smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power”.

Trump's latest tweet came two days after a violent mob of the his supporters occupied the Capitol for several hours as lawmakers were tallying the electoral votes that certified Biden’s victory.

Vice President Mike Pence, who defied Trump by refusing to to intervene in the certification process, is expected to attend the inauguration.

11 days left

As of Friday, Jan. 9, Trump has 11 days left in his term.

Speculation is rife that he could incite or cause another unexpected situation.

Before his tweet announcing his impending absence at Biden's inauguration, Trump still sounded reconciliatory a day after violence erupted at the Capitol.

Trump led off a video from the White House on Jan. 8 by condemning the violence carried out in his name in the Capitol.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” Trump said in the video.

“My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

For the first time on camera, Trump admitted his presidency would soon end, but he declined to mention Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.

The video was seen as Trump finally accepting reality and acknowledging he will leave peacefully, amid growing talk of trying to force him out early, as a second attempt at impeaching him could be carried out.

Short-lived reconciliatory tone

But by the next morning after the video, Trump was back to being divisive.

He did not offer his condolences to the police officer who died from injuries sustained during the riot in the Capitol, and he even commended the “great American Patriots” who'd voted for him.

“They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" he tweeted.

Top photo via Donald Trump

S'porean man, 20, is 3rd Covid-19 case linked to Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

MOH says that it is currently investigating the cases linked to the hotel.

January 08, 2021, 11:36 PM

Thai govt backtracks on announcement of Covid-19 cases facing jail if they didn't download tracing app

Multiple statements of clarification have been put by the authorities on the matter.

January 08, 2021, 10:48 PM

TraceTogether data access by police to be restricted to serious offences including rape, terrorism, kidnapping

The SNDGO acknowledged its error.

January 08, 2021, 09:35 PM

Jail for 3 Hong Kong protesters who tied up & seized Chinese state media Global Times reporter

They were found guilty of rioting and assault.

January 08, 2021, 07:53 PM

S’pore woman, 65, gets jail for lying to MOH about not frequently meeting man, 71, while infected with Covid-19

The woman was part of the SAFRA Jurong cluster.

January 08, 2021, 07:30 PM

VJC students build ridiculously detailed campus on Minecraft, that took over 1,000 hours, for virtual open house

Game on.

January 08, 2021, 07:18 PM

20 months' jail & S$15,000 fine for man, 24, who rented out condo units in S'pore as brothels

Many of the apartments he rented were eventually raided.

January 08, 2021, 06:41 PM

Tesla coming to S'pore 'soon', currently recruiting employees

Woah.

January 08, 2021, 06:32 PM

Popular Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung opens 2nd S'pore outlet at Raffles City

January 08, 2021, 06:10 PM

Orchard Road cafe with cute menu now lavishly decorated with cherry blossoms

Do it for the 'gram.

January 08, 2021, 06:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.