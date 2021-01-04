Back

Half kilometre queue at Bendemeer S'pore Pools outlet as Toto top prize snowballs to S$8.6 million

The odds are low but the will is strong.

Belmont Lay | January 04, 2021, 04:47 PM

Queues have sprang up all over the island at Singapore Pools outlets on Jan. 4, 2021.

Punters are getting in line to have a go at the top Toto Group 1 prize of S$8.6 million.

via Singapore Pools

The last draw on Jan. 1 yielded no winner for the S$5 million Group 1 prize.

That sum automatically gets snowballed and combined with the top prize for the Jan. 4 draw.

Long queue at Bendemeer outlet

As the deadline to the 6:30pm draw got closer, queues at Singapore Pools outlets got longer.

At Bendemeer, the Singapore Pools outlet saw a line that stretched up to 400m long -- partly due to the safe distancing measure that extended long line even further.

Punters have the option of buying their tickets online besides queuing up to do so.

On Dec. 21, 2020, one lucky punter took home the snowballed grand prize of S$5.2 million.

The winning ticket was sold at an outlet in Punggol.

