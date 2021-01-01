Tharman: S'pore became a stronger community in Covid-19 stricken year

2020 had its fair share of bad news, but there had been "big bright spots" that "give us hope for the future" too, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said in a Facebook post published on Friday, Jan. 1.

Singapore became a stronger community

Wishing everyone good health and a fulfilling year ahead in the new year, Tharman said Singapore became a stronger community in the Covid-19 stricken year.

"People found ways all over the island to help others, especially the elderly and those most in need" during the circuit breaker period, he elaborated.

In addition, he said healthcare workers were saluted for their "bravery and dedication".

He added that those that kept the country's transport system and other essential services going, as well as migrant workers who had it "really tough" during the peak of the outbreak, all gained respect from the nation.

Global medical breakthroughs

Some other positives that Tharman said emerged from the year 2020 include the achievements made in medical science and technology that allow "us now to see the light at the end of the Covid tunnel".

These breakthroughs -- a global effort involving "thousands of scientists" -- that saw the development of technologies to fight Covid-19 will also help in tackling new diseases that will emerge in the future, he said.

Covid-19 could only be defeated if everyone follows the rules

He also stressed that Singapore has to keep taking science seriously and shape its responses based on evidence and not what it would like to believe.

"The countries that have denied the science and evidence are in very bad shape today," he added.

Tharman further reiterated that the country could only defeat the virus if everyone keeps "the spirit of public responsibility" by following the rules even when they are "a pain".

You can read his full post here.

Related stories:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted via Tharman Shanmugaratnam/Facebook