Texas Chicken S'pore launches Hae Bee Hiam Chicken from S$4.30, available Jan. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021

In celebration of Chinese New Year, Texas Chicken will launch Hae Bee Hiam Chicken at all outlets from Jan. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021.

The recipe for Hae Bee Hiam Chicken involves mixture of dried shrimps that are fried till fragrant with belacan chilli, shallots, and other spices, as well as orange breadcrumbs.

More crispy Hae Bee Hiam breadcrumbs are sprinkled onto the fried chicken to enhance the aroma and "golden-orange" colour.

According to the brand, the new product offers a "well-balanced combination of umami taste and subtle spiciness".

Prices

Prices for Hae Bee Hiam Chicken start from S$4.30 for one piece, a la carte:

A two-piece Hae Bee Hiam Chicken Set is priced from S$10.60, including sides and a drink:

A five-piece Hae Bee Hiam Chicken Combo is priced from S$29.90:

An eight-piece Hae Bee Hiam Chicken Bundle is priced from S$49.90:

And a 16-piece Hae Bee Hiam Treasure Box — offered exclusively to customers ordering delivery — is priced from S$98.80:

Pineapple Butter Biscuit

Texas Chicken is also be launching a new Pineapple Butter Biscuit (from S$1.60) this Chinese New Year.

The biscuits are glazed with pineapple jam to give a sweet and tangy taste.

They will accompany the Hae Bee Hiam Chicken meals, but are also sold individually:

One piece a la carte Pineapple Butter Biscuit (from S$1.60)

Two piece a la carte Pineapple Butter Biscuit (from S$3)

Six piece a la carte Pineapple Butter Biscuit (from S$8.40)

Promotions

From Jan. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021, all in-store dine-in and takeaway orders with a minimum spend of S$10 in a single receipt will enjoy S$1 off when payment is made with OCBC Pay Anyone. Terms and conditions apply.

Delivery orders with a minimum spend of S$20 will enjoy 10 per cent off using the promo code HAEPIC10 upon check out.

Top photos via Texas Chicken