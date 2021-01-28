Back

Tai Cheong bakery undergoing renovation at Waterway Point's basement

!

Mandy How | January 28, 2021, 10:37 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

After expanding in the east for the past six months, Tai Cheong bakery might finally be opening another outlet in the east.

The new outlet appears to be located in the more accessible corner of Punggol, Waterway Point.  (as opposed to Changi).

A hiring notice was plastered on the boarding of a basement kiosk, seeking a baker, a management trainee, and an outlet assistant.

Photo by Mandy How

A form next to the notice also states that Tai Cheong has been given approval for renovations at the unit, but our (my) poor eyesight and foresight did not manage to capture the date.

Photo by Mandy How

The bakery's signature blue-green colour has already been painted on, though.

Photo by Mandy How

The space was formerly occupied by Twelve Cupcakes, much to our dismay (no cupcakes for the day), and then delight (egg tarts in the near future).

Would it be too much to ask for a flakey version?

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Mandy How

Mum & daughter, 7, thrown out of house with S$85 left: S'pore public fulfils appliances & furniture wish list in 10 minutes

The mother-daughter duo turned to an MP for help with limited options left.

January 28, 2021, 03:04 AM

UK bus collector bought retired SBS bus in 2013, showcases it in vintage motor shows

Dope.

January 28, 2021, 12:02 AM

Chinese TikToker gains fame for looking uncannily like Korean star IU

I am U.

January 27, 2021, 11:32 PM

Taipei woman makes almost life-like koi & goldfish-shaped dumplings

Wishing you a yearly abundance... of fish

January 27, 2021, 10:40 PM

National Council of Churches denounces ideology of S'porean Christian who tried to attack mosques

The council also assured the Muslim community that "there is no animosity between our communities, and that we remain committed to defeating hatred and violence". 

January 27, 2021, 10:32 PM

12 S'poreans, aged 22-27, fined S$2,000-S$3,500 for gathering at birthday party in Jurong during Phase 1

Blatant disregard of Covid-19 rules.

January 27, 2021, 10:23 PM

'He was prepared to die', says Shanmugam of 16-year-old who planned terrorist attacks on mosques

Singapore is not immune to extremist ideologies.

January 27, 2021, 10:10 PM

Donald Trump suspended from YouTube indefinitely, cannot post new videos

Tough times for the former President.

January 27, 2021, 10:07 PM

22 out of 25 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Jan. 27 are asymptomatic

All imported.

January 27, 2021, 09:49 PM

China uses anal swabs to test for Covid-19

You read that right.

January 27, 2021, 08:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.