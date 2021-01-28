Tai Cheong bakery undergoing renovation at Waterway Point's basement

After expanding in the east for the past six months, Tai Cheong bakery might finally be opening another outlet in the east.

The new outlet appears to be located in the more accessible corner of Punggol, Waterway Point. (as opposed to Changi).

A hiring notice was plastered on the boarding of a basement kiosk, seeking a baker, a management trainee, and an outlet assistant.

A form next to the notice also states that Tai Cheong has been given approval for renovations at the unit, but our (my) poor eyesight and foresight did not manage to capture the date.

The bakery's signature blue-green colour has already been painted on, though.

The space was formerly occupied by Twelve Cupcakes, much to our dismay (no cupcakes for the day), and then delight (egg tarts in the near future).

Would it be too much to ask for a flakey version?

Top image by Mandy How