Voice of Changi Airport's Tamil announcements, Suseela Krishnasamy, passes away at 87

Veteran television and radio artiste Suseela Krishnasamy passed away in her sleep at around 5am on Jan. 24.

She was 87.

While Suseela's name may not be easily-recognisable to the non-Tamil speaking community, you may be well-acquainted with her voice broadcasted at Changi Airport.

According to the Straits Times (ST), Suseela had been hospitalised for around a month prior to her passing.

Surviving Suseela are three sisters, nieces, and nephews. Her husband passed away in 2007.

Suseela was cremated on Jan. 25.

Suseela's career

Kickstarting her journey in the entertainment scene at a tender age of 11, Suseela was a child radio presenter at Radio Malaya in 1945, ST reported.

The veteran artiste remained active in the scene, participating in television, radio, and stage dramas.

She was one of the first Tamil television broadcasters in 1963.

In 1967, Suseela received the Efficiency Award from President Yusok Ishak for her work in the Amalgamated Union of Public Employees.

That same year, she also won a competition organised by the Telecoms Board and clinched the title of Miss Golden Voice.

Suseela had also served as the president of the Singapore Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA) and was involved in its formation in 1970.

SIAA awarded her the Kalaichemmal award in 1990 and lifetime achievement award in 1998 for her efforts in promoting the arts and culture.

Suseela also clinched the Lifetime Achievement Award by Mediacorp's Vasantham channel at the Pradhana Vizha awards in 2004.

Condolences

On Jan. 25, SIAA published a condolence post on their website to commemorate Suseela's contributions to the Tamil arts scene.

Fans of the multi-hyphenated artiste flooded the condolence Facebook posts by Mediacorp Vasantham and Oli 96.8FM with hundreds of comments.

Many comments acknowledge her contributions to the Tamil entertainment scene:

"RIP AMma Enjoyed watching u acting during my school time" "Thanks for all the years of contributions to our tamil dramas amma .u were pioneer. I still remember" "Oh will miss her . Rest In Peace" "Grew up watching her in most of the Singapore Tamil dramas on radio, TV and stage. May her blessed soul Rest In Peace" "Such a amazing actress rest in peace amma my heartfelt condolences to the family" "RIP ma'am. I too grew watching her acting in local dramas. I know her personally as she was my talent when I was producing Tamil eduational programmes when in MOE. Our condolences to her family."

