Back

Top 5 affordable eateries in S'pore to eat at alone on Valentine's Day 2021

If you absolutely had to eat out.

Mandy How | January 27, 2021, 01:33 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If the only date you have on Feb. 14 is the one on your calendar, this article is for you.

And this, too:

Dinner options on V Day can be difficult if you are alone.

You'll have to navigate the crowd, overpriced menus, and random bouquets of flowers threatening your line of sight.

As it is, here are five dining options in Singapore that will hopefully inform your decision on day itself.

5. The first hawker/ cafe/ restaurant you went to with your ex

If it's an extravagant place you might want to consider skipping it, so you don't pile on the regret.

Otherwise, we recommend eating two portions as a symbolic gesture.

4. Umi Sushi

Photo via Umi Sushi/Facebook

We're not saying the food here is to die for, but we're saying it's relatively affordable.

Most outlets even have a seating area.

Plus it's less likely that you will be dining with other couples, since they'll be off to Sushi Tei or something.

3. Pizza hut

Photo via Pizza Hut/Facebook

Personal pan pizzas were made for a reason, and that reason is you.

Also, they have one of the best pizza crusts out there. Fight me.

2. Sushi Express

Photo via Sushi Express/Facebook

Think of the conveyor belt experience as communal dining.

And if you sit just a tiny bit closer to the person next to you, there's a chance other people might assume you're dining together.

1. Saizeriya

Photo via Saizeriya/Facebook

Photo via Saizeriya/Facebook

Top Italian nosh like black pepper chicken pasta, sauteed broccoli, and curry chicken baked rice are all available — for under S$10 to boot.

However, we suggest finally trying the squid ink spaghetti for the occasion since no one will be looking at your teeth (unless you're hoping to impress the wait staff).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by buttermermaid (@buttermermaid)

Top image via Umi Sushi and Saizeriya's Facebook

Parti Liyani returns home to Indonesia after 4 years of investigations, trial & acquittal

However, her case is not over yet.

January 27, 2021, 01:01 PM

Allan Wu helps 16-year-old daughter in Ivy League admissions by enrolling her in university admissions consultancy

A 'school' that helps you get to another school.

January 27, 2021, 12:52 PM

Impatient Mercedes driver scratches own car to squeeze past truck & driver at IKEA Tampines

The man unloading the truck narrowly avoided getting pinned between the two vehicles, thanks to his quick reflexes.

January 27, 2021, 12:44 PM

Tiong Bahru Bakery releases S$24 bread-scented handwash in Chanel-esque bottle

Clean and confused.

January 27, 2021, 12:34 PM

Lo hei using pre-recorded shouting of auspicious phrases a glimpse of awkward Chinese New Year

Press your screen.

January 27, 2021, 12:24 PM

Chinese live streamer known for overeating unhealthy food dies at 19

RIP.

January 27, 2021, 11:23 AM

'Demon Slayer' anime film submitted for Oscars 2021

Bigger than 'Spirited Away'.

January 27, 2021, 11:10 AM

S'pore manufacturing beats expectations, records 14.3% growth in December 2020

The growth was buoyed by gains in electronics and biomedical clusters.

January 27, 2021, 09:37 AM

In photos: Community Covid-19 vaccination centre opens in Tanjong Pagar on Jan. 27

Each vaccination centre can dole out 2,000 doses per day.

January 27, 2021, 09:29 AM

Comment: Lawrence Wong's speech offers fresh take on how 4G leaders can lead post Covid-19 S'pore

Wong provided a vision for a fairer, greener, more united S'pore post Covid-19.

January 27, 2021, 06:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.