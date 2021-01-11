Back

M'sians with S'pore PR can now apply for PCA to travel to M'sia

Expanded.

Lean Jinghui | January 11, 2021, 12:38 PM

Malaysians who are Singaporean PRs can finally go home under the expanded Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) scheme.

On January 8, the High Commission of Malaysia announced in a Facebook post that including this additional category would "allow more Malaysian workers in Singapore to apply for short-term leave after working in Singapore for at least 90 consecutive days." 

The PCA application process for this new category begins today, January 11.

The PCA was previously only open to Singaporeans and Malaysians with long-term immigration passes in the other country.

Entering into Malaysia

According to Malaysia's immigration website, PCA travellers will be subject to a 7-day Home Surveillance Order and pay for their own COVID-19 test.

Entering into Singapore

According to ICA, S'pore citizens or PRs do not need to take a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure, unlike all other PCA travelllers.

However, S'pore PRs will have to serve a 14-day Stay-at-home notice (SHN) upon arrival at a dedicated facility, and undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test before being cleared to leave.

Image by ICA

PCA travellers will also be subjected to prevailing border health measures while in S'pore.

Entry by land

Currently, travellers are still permitted to only enter either country via the two land checkpoints – at Woodlands or Tuas.

Employer can apply on PRs behalf

According to ICA, it appears that S'pore PRs will still require employers to apply for PCA on their behalf. Singapore-based companies that wish to sponsor PCA applications for their employees can opt to do so online.

More details can be found on the ICA website.

