SIA has one-stop portal to book & get Covid-19 test result before flying

If you're flying out of Singapore, Jakarta or Medan on Singapore Airlines or SilkAir, you can now book your Covid-19 pre-departure test and receive your result on SIA's newest one-stop portal.

The new pilot service was launched today, with plans to expand the service to more cities in the more cities in the SIA and SilkAir network over the next few months if successful.

With pre-departure testing mandatory for many countries, the service is meant to allow SIA customers to book their test appointments with ease and security, after making their flight bookings, said the airline.

How it works

Customers can make an appointment for Covid-19 PCR and serology tests via the online portal.

They can choose from a list of recognised testing facilities. This can be done up to 48 hours before one's required testing window.

Customers will then receive their test results within 36 hours on the same portal, and present it upon checking-in at the airport.

Since test results come with a QR code, airport check-in staff and Singapore immigration authorities will be able to verify the results.

The new portal will also house all necessary pre-departure information, including digital health passes showing a passenger's Covid-19 status.

You can find out more about the new portal here.

Related stories:

https://mothership.sg/2021/01/singapore-airlines-highest-rating/

https://mothership.sg/2020/12/sia-app-verify-covid-19/

Top image via SIA Facebook & Affinidi via Ong Ye Kung's Facebook