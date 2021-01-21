40 people, aged 16 to 36, investigated for allegedly gathering in Sin Ming unit to drink, smoke & sing

A total of 52 persons are currently being investigated for allegedly not complying with safe distancing measures.

Gathering at Sin Ming industrial building

On Jan. 9, the police received a call at around 3:10am about a large gathering in a unit of an industrial building along 18 Sin Ming Lane.

According to a police news release, they said that police officers found a group of 27 men and 13 women, aged between 16 and 36, allegedly drinking, smoking and singing in the unit.

On Jan. 17, 2021, at about 2:45am, the police were alerted to another gathering in the same unit.

When police officers arrived, a group of seven men and six women, aged between 19 and 36, were allegedly drinking in the unit.

Bottles of alcohol and audio equipment were seized from the unit as case exhibits.

52 persons being investigated

The alleged operator of the unit, a 24-year-old man, was present during both incidents. According to preliminary findings, the unit is not licensed to provide public entertainment or supply liquor.

Investigations into the 52 persons are ongoing for their alleged non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

The 24-year-old male operator of the unit will also be investigated for his alleged breach of the rules and regulations under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

The offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carries a fine of up to S$20,000.

For non-compliance with SDM under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may also be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

