Back

Japan to release limited edition 'Shiroi Koibito' white chocolate drink & ice cream in February 2021

Only available in Japan.

Kayla Wong | January 26, 2021, 10:33 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Japanese manufacturer Ishiya will be releasing new, limited edition variations of its most popular product -- Shiroi Koibito, a European-style cookie made up of a layer of white chocolate between two square cookies.

White chocolate drink and ice cream sandwich

The new products are a white chocolate drink and an ice cream sandwich, which is made up of two layers of butter cookies and a slab of white chocolate-flavoured ice cream in the middle.

Image via Ishiya/Facebook

Image via Ishiya/Facebook

According to Ishiya, both the drinks and ice cream sandwiches are made from the same ingredients that went into its famous white chocolate cookies.

This means sans the form and texture, they are supposed to taste very similar to the well-known cookies.

Only limited to Japan

Unfortunately, it will be quite difficult for Shiroi Koibito fans in Singapore to get their hands on the new products as they are only sold in Japan.

The drinks will go on shelves throughout the country first on Feb. 2, while the ice cream sandwich will be sold first in convenience stores from Feb. 1, before going on sale nationwide on March 1.

While Ishiya has released a Shiroi Koibito chocolate drink in the past that costs around 216 yen (S$2.80) each, this is the first time it has worked with another company to release the new items.

A collaboration with milk and sweets company Morinaga Milk Industry, the limited edition items are meant to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the release of the Shiroi Koibito cookies.

Morinaga Milk Industry said in a news release that they hope consumers can have a taste of what it would be like travelling in Hokkaido even if they are spending most of their time indoors at home or at their workplaces amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Ishiya

S'pore Navy inaugurates new flotilla with four refurbished Sentinal-class vessels after 2020's rise in pirate attacks

34 incidents of piracy and armed robbery were reported in the Singapore Strait in 2020.

January 26, 2021, 08:29 PM

You can earn up to 100,00 GrabRewards points by playing GrabRewardsville. Here’s how.

45 million points have already been given out.

January 26, 2021, 08:07 PM

Sheng Siong staff can get annual bonuses of up to more than 15.5 months for 2020, document shared online shows

The lowest figure is 4.68 months for part-time staff.

January 26, 2021, 07:53 PM

Driverless buses at S'pore Science Park & Jurong Island available for booking

A safety driver will be onboard in case of emergencies.

January 26, 2021, 07:52 PM

S’pore police escort 3 people away for protest against transphobia outside MOE building

The protest started at around 5pm.

January 26, 2021, 07:38 PM

Voice of Changi Airport's Tamil announcements, Suseela Krishnasamy, passes away at 87

Rest in peace.

January 26, 2021, 07:33 PM

China's coast guard can now shoot on foreign vessels if needed & destroy structures in disputed waters

An aircraft carrier group was sent by the U.S. to the South China Sea two days after the law was passed.

January 26, 2021, 07:18 PM

Paradise Group S'pore sells 10 slices of Iberico pork bak kwa for S$158

That's nearly S$16 per slice.

January 26, 2021, 07:03 PM

I now enjoy 15 extra mins of life as FairPrice's Scan & Go lets customers to take & go without queuing

Contactless and convenient.

January 26, 2021, 07:00 PM

Next level desserts at Marina Bay Sands cafe look like bubble tea, dumplings & more

Too cute to be eaten.

January 26, 2021, 06:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.