Japan to release limited edition 'Shiroi Koibito' white chocolate drink & ice cream in February 2021

Japanese manufacturer Ishiya will be releasing new, limited edition variations of its most popular product -- Shiroi Koibito, a European-style cookie made up of a layer of white chocolate between two square cookies.

White chocolate drink and ice cream sandwich

The new products are a white chocolate drink and an ice cream sandwich, which is made up of two layers of butter cookies and a slab of white chocolate-flavoured ice cream in the middle.

According to Ishiya, both the drinks and ice cream sandwiches are made from the same ingredients that went into its famous white chocolate cookies.

This means sans the form and texture, they are supposed to taste very similar to the well-known cookies.

Only limited to Japan

Unfortunately, it will be quite difficult for Shiroi Koibito fans in Singapore to get their hands on the new products as they are only sold in Japan.

The drinks will go on shelves throughout the country first on Feb. 2, while the ice cream sandwich will be sold first in convenience stores from Feb. 1, before going on sale nationwide on March 1.

While Ishiya has released a Shiroi Koibito chocolate drink in the past that costs around 216 yen (S$2.80) each, this is the first time it has worked with another company to release the new items.

A collaboration with milk and sweets company Morinaga Milk Industry, the limited edition items are meant to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the release of the Shiroi Koibito cookies.

Morinaga Milk Industry said in a news release that they hope consumers can have a taste of what it would be like travelling in Hokkaido even if they are spending most of their time indoors at home or at their workplaces amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Top image via Ishiya