Samsung previously mocked Apple phones without chargers, will launch phone without charger in a few weeks

Recent leaks of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 have all but confirmed that the new phone will follow a recent trend.

According to multiple tech sites, these leaks appear to confirm that the new Samsung phone won't include a charger.

Rumours of the charger-less phone had been a long time coming, with some measure of confirmation from Brazil a month ago.

Samsung had earlier mocked Apple's choice to not pack a charger.

The post has apparently been deleted.

Popular leaker Ishan Agarwal tweeted that the new S21, at least for the UK, will come without a charger and earphones.

The tweet however has since been deleted.

GSM Arena noted that there has been no confirmation that all three Galaxy S21 series phones will "ship without in-box accessories".

This is significant as the recent Xiaomi launch also saw two versions of their phone: One with the charger and one without.

It said, according to Android Authority:

"As for the in-box charger removal, the announcement is for Mainland China market. Xiaomi will be offering two versions, one with smartphone only, and the other with the smartphone and a separate 55W GaN charger as a bundle, both at the same price."

The Galaxy S21 will reportedly be launched on January 14.

The phone will reportedly feature a 64MP camera, and leaks seem to indicate a really small bezel.

Image from Winfuture/via The Verge and Macforums