Samsung previously mocked Apple phones without chargers, will launch phone without charger in a few weeks

Recent leaks of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 have all but confirmed that the new phone will follow a recent trend.
According to multiple tech sites, these leaks appear to confirm that the new Samsung phone won't include a charger.
Rumours of the charger-less phone had been a long time coming, with some measure of confirmation from Brazil a month ago.
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra have passed the ANATEL certification! (BRAZIL)— Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) December 8, 2020
NO CHARGER IN THE BOX 😑😑#Samsung #GalaxyS21Ultra#GalaxyS21 #GalaxyS21Series pic.twitter.com/AEih0SFYVY
Samsung had earlier mocked Apple's choice to not pack a charger.
The post has apparently been deleted.
Popular leaker Ishan Agarwal tweeted that the new S21, at least for the UK, will come without a charger and earphones.
The tweet however has since been deleted.
GSM Arena noted that there has been no confirmation that all three Galaxy S21 series phones will "ship without in-box accessories".
This is significant as the recent Xiaomi launch also saw two versions of their phone: One with the charger and one without.
It said, according to Android Authority:
"As for the in-box charger removal, the announcement is for Mainland China market. Xiaomi will be offering two versions, one with smartphone only, and the other with the smartphone and a separate 55W GaN charger as a bundle, both at the same price."
The Galaxy S21 will reportedly be launched on January 14.
The phone will reportedly feature a 64MP camera, and leaks seem to indicate a really small bezel.
Image from Winfuture/via The Verge and Macforums
