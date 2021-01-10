Back

Heritage shophouses at Geylang, Joo Chiat for rented co-living cost upwards of S$1,900 a month

Fancy.

Joshua Lee | January 10, 2021, 02:32 PM

Co-living is becoming increasingly popular in recent years.

Figment is a platform which rents out co-living studios in restored shophouses.

You can choose from shophouses located in Geylang, Orchard, Jalan Besar, Tanjong Pagar, Joo Chiat, and Balestier.

Each shophouse is about 3,000 to 4,000 square feet large, and houses four to six studios.

All the shophouses are furnished and each has its own design aesthetics.

For instance, the Shang House at Pegu Road is designed and furnished by contemporary furniture, homeware and lifestyle label Scene Shang, while the Hanging Garden House at Lorong 24A Geylang is designed by Linghao Architects.

The Alexandra House, which is designed by FARM, even comes with an indoor lap pool.

Here's a look at some of the shophouse studios:

The Alexandra House

The Canvas House

The Shang House

What'd included in the rental, you might ask.

You get a fully-furnished studio, WiFi, utilities, and weekly cleaning of the common areas, a complimentary set of bedding and towels, basic household essentials, shared laundry and cooking facilities, and use of the living and dining areas too.

Depending on which studio you choose, you will have some combination of an en suite bathroom, a bathtub, a pantry or kitchenette, a writing desk, and a television set.

You can view more shophouses via 3D tours on Figment's website.

All images via Figment. 

