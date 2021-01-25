PSP still needs Tan Cheng Bock to lead in near future: Hazel Poa

Where would the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) be post-Tan Cheng Bock?

That was the question posed to Hazel Poa at the 2021 edition of the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) annual forum, Singapore Perspectives.

Poa is a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) from PSP.

Poa started with the observation that people on the ground are more familiar with Tan, the founder of PSP, than the party itself.

"And so I feel that in the near future, we are still going to need Dr Tan to lead the party."

While she admits that the party has received frequent questions about Tan's age — he will be 81 this year — Poa said that age is "actually more a state of mind, than it is about physical state".

She pointed out that people who are receptive to new ideas and trying out new things are actually young at heart.

Case in point, Tan, who has taken to Instagram and TikTok to woo younger constituents.

"I think he's younger than me!" she added.

And while the PSP has younger members in its wings, Poa said, the party needs time to develop its people further.

"And over time, we should be seeing some changes," she said.

During the General Election in 2020, the PSP was buoyed by Tan's star power, with many supporters gravitating towards him on the campaigning trail.

While the party did not win a single parliamentary seat, two of its members — Poa and Leong Mun Wai — managed to get into Parliament via the Non-Constituency Member of Parliament scheme.

