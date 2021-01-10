Upper Boon Keng hawkers sell umami-rich prawn porridge & noodles from S$3.50

If you like prawn noodles, there's a new hawker stall at Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre that you might want to check out.

Opened by two former interior designers, Kinstons Sim, 40, and Louis Chia, 43, HeyMe specialises in prawn broth dishes, like prawn noodles and prawn porridge.

It opened in December 2020. Here's what you can find at HeyMe.

You can get their Prawn Noodles Soup/Dry (S$3.50 for small, S$4.50 for big). They also have Prawn Porridge (S$3.50 for small, S$4.50 for big)

If you're looking for something more luxurious, you can get their Specialty Prawn Noodles or Porridge (S$7 for small, S$9 for big) which comes with Ang Kar prawns (Red-legged Prawns).

Unlike pao fan, the rice for the prawn porridge is simmered in the broth until the rice grains are slightly dissolved.

Here's the full menu:

As with good prawn noodles, the prawn broth is the star.

The broth at HeyMe is made daily from 10kg of prawn shells and heads, 10kg of pork bones and some secret ingredients.

The broth is then simmered for three hours.

Here are more photos of the stall and the food:

HeyMe

Address: #01-84 Upper Boon Keng Market & Food Centre, 17 Upper Boon Keng Rd 380017 (map)

Operating hours: Saturdays to Thursdays, 7am to 2pm. Closed on Fridays.

Social media: Facebook

All photos by HeyMe, unless otherwise stated.