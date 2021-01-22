Woman rode pimped-up PMA in Yishun, Canberra & Sembawang with food delivery bag

The Land Transport Authority confiscated a modified Personal Mobility Aid repurposed into a road-worthy, scooter-like device utilised by a woman who rode it on the road in Singapore.

LTA did not mention the location where the woman was eventually apprehended, but footage uploaded online showed the woman previously riding the device on multiple occasions in the Yishun, Canberra and Sembawang regions.

She can be seen from the footage riding in the day and night, on the road, as well as pedestrian footpaths outside a mall.

The PMA was also seen fitted with a food delivery bag at the back.

In one scene, the woman was even riding barefoot with her shoes removed and place on the feet rest of the PMA.

Has shelter installed

The three-wheeled device appeared to have been modified with an overhead shelter that protects the user from the sun and rain, as well as with various devices that afforded other conveniences.

These included side mirrors that allowed the user to have a view of traffic behind her, and the front and back baskets installed provided ample carrying capacity for personal belongings.

Such devices can cost upwards of S$1,200.

Woman is able-bodied

LTA mentioned in its post that the woman was apprehended and that she was able-bodied.

The PMA was impounded.

LTA's officers managed to stop the woman after being alerted to her antics by the public.

The authority that oversees traffic and mobility-related issues also reminded those who ride their PMAs on the roads that this is not allowed.

Those caught and found guilty may face a fine up to S$2,000 and/ or imprisonment up to three months.

LTA also said as a reminder that others should not abuse PMAs that are meant for those with mobility issues to travel more freely and live an active life.

