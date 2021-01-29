Back

PM Lee receives second dose of Pfizer vaccine at SGH

Lean Jinghui | January 29, 2021, 12:46 PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this morning (Jan. 29), at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

This means that he has completed the full vaccination regimen.

PM Lee received the first of the two required doses earlier this month, on Jan. 8.

"Quick and painless"

In a Facebook post, PM Lee echoed his earlier sentiments about the procedure. He wrote:

"Just like my first jab, it was quick and painless. 

The doctors watched me for 30 minutes afterwards, just in case. Happy to share that I feel fine."

Image via Ministry of Communications and Information.

He also reiterated that the government would be ramping up vaccinations, and encouraged Singaporeans to take it up as it rolls out.

"Do go for your vaccination when your turn comes. It will protect not only yourself, but also your family, friends and everyone you come in contact with."

Current vaccination statistics

According to a Ministry of Health (MOH) press release on Jan. 28, more than 113,000 Singaporeans have been vaccinated since late December 2020.

Of 432 adverse events reported by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), there were three cases of anaphylaxis — a rapid onset of severe allergic reactions.

MOH said that the three individuals, in their 20s and 30s, had a history of allergies, including allergic rhinitis and other food allergies.

Their symptoms were "promptly detected", MOH said, as "all vaccinated persons in Singapore are closely monitored".

All three have since recovered, added MOH.

The remaining reports for adverse events have been for regular symptoms such as pain and swelling at the injection site, fever, headache, fatigue, body aches, giddiness, nausea, as well as allergic reactions such as itch, rash, and swelling of the eyes or lips.

These symptoms are "reactions generally associated with all vaccinations and they generally resolved on their own within a few days."

