PM Lee nudges S'poreans to show restraint during CNY to avoid a repeat of Circuit Breaker

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has expressed his concern over the risk that Chinese New Year festivities will pose to Singapore's efforts to control Covid-19.

"People visit one another in big numbers, and you enjoy yourself," he said to reporters at a Jan. 27 visit to Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic, where vaccinations for the elderly have commenced.

"You have food, you have drinks, you have a good time, you gamble together — 'Huat ah!' Each time you do that, there is a risk and that means there is a danger of a super spreader event happening."

PM Lee added that while Singapore could control the spread of "one or two cases" and "five, six, seven cases in a cluster", a few dozen clusters — like what emerged from 2020's Chinese New Year — may require more drastic measures.

"Then you have a very real risk that we may go back to the situation we were in late March and April last year, when we had to lock down with a circuit breaker," he said.

Celebrate Chinese New Year "differently"

Citing the high and disruptive costs a second circuit breaker would bring, PM Lee urged Singaporeans to "restrain" themselves and celebrate the new year "differently".

Referring to the new restrictions announced by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce ahead of this year's festivities, the prime minister also asked Singaporeans doing lohei to "please do it in your heart".

Those tossing yu sheng at restaurants will be required to wear masks and refrain from verbalising the usual auspicious phrases.

In addition, households may only entertain a maximum of eight visitors per day, with individuals advised to limit themselves to visiting at most two other households a day.

"This year probably I will go to the airport and to one of the hospitals to visit the frontline workers," he said, describing on his own plans for Chinese New Year.

"Then I will celebrate Chinese New Year at home with eight visitors, not more, from the family."

