PM Lee: Covid-19 vaccine is painless & the only long term solution for pandemic

"It's painless, it's effective, and it's important."

That's how Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described the first of his Covid-19 vaccine injections.

"I didn't feel anything. The needle is very thin. I didn't notice when it was inserted," he added later in Chinese.

He had received it the morning of Jan. 8 at Singapore General Hospital.

"I hope that Singaporeans will take it up as we roll it out," said PM Lee.

"It will make us safer and it will make you and your loved ones safer too."

The 68-year-old called the vaccine the only long term solution for the pandemic, emphasising his confidence in its efficacy.

More than enough for those in Singapore

He reiterated that there were "ample" doses of the vaccine for Singaporeans and non-citizen residents who were staying here.

"We are going to roll this out progressively over the next few months. Hopefully, we will be done by the third quarter of the year, latest the end of the year."

PM Lee was observed for 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to ensure that he did not have any adverse or severe reactions.

He seemed in good spirits afterwards when addressing the media and presented his vaccine card which he will have to bring along to his next appointment.

He will return for the second dose of the vaccine in three weeks time.

Listen to our podcast on Covid-19 vaccines here:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4J0WbwE7j940gAQeKq3cO0?si=9_aDVO-TTSityJ0pkNaOHw

Top image from the Ministry of Communications and Information