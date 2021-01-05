Back

Woman brings golden retriever on pet-friendly staycation at Intercontinental S'pore to celebrate its birthday

A very happy fur kid.

Ashley Tan | January 05, 2021, 04:25 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

Some pets get home-made pet-friendly cakes on their birthdays, but how about bringing them on an adventure out of the house for a staycation?

This was what one Sharon Wong, the proud owner of a golden retriever named Presley, did.

To celebrate her and Presley's birthdays, Wong booked Intercontinental Singapore's Paw-fect Staycation package, which allows fur parents to bring man's (or your) best friend along for a hotel stay.

Warm welcome

She documented the experience in a Facebook post, providing a glimpse of Presley enjoying his stay.

Here's Presley making his way through the corridors to the hotel room:

Gif from Sharon Wong / FB

Upon reaching the room, a welcome basket specially crafted for pets is available.

Photos Wong shared show its contents, which include some dog treats, water, a hair brush, a food bowl and even a dog toy.

Photo from Sharon Wong / FB

Presley appears rather taken with the curry puff squeaky toy.

Gif from Sharon Wong / FB

Special canine meals

There is also a menu of meals carefully curated for your pet, such as beef and pumpkin stew and salmon fillet, so it can dine in luxury.

Photo from Sharon Wong / FB

Photo from Sharon Wong / FB

If you've forgotten to bring along some toys for your pet, you can purchase some directly from the hotel for your pet's entertainment.

Aside from the curry puff, there is a wide variety of chew toys in the shape of local foods such as ang ku kueh, pineapple tarts, and ice gem biscuits.

Photo from Sharon Wong / FB

The hotel room is also equipped with a dog bed.

Hilariously though, it was a tad small for Presley.

Photo from Sharon Wong / FB

Costs at least S$350

In her post, Wong added that she was blessed to be able to celebrate their birthdays together.

She also praised Intercontinental for its "warm hospitality", and said she was "truly impressed" with the staycation package.

Photo from Sharon Wong / FB

The Paw-fect Staycation Package costs at least S$350 for a one-night stay in a Heritage room or Suite for two adults and one pet.

The staycation also includes:

  • Welcome amenities basket for pet

  • Breakfast for 2 adults

  • Complimentary WiFi

  • SGD50nett in-room dining credits (exclusive pet-friendly menu available)

  • 20 per cent savings on ala-carte menu items at Ash & Elm, Man Fu Yuan and The Lobby Lounge.

Sad news for non-dog owners though — the staycation is only suitable for dogs and only canine amenities will be provided.

Additionally, only a maximum of two dogs are allowed in the room.

Pets are also not allowed at other premises such as the gym, swimming pool and F&B outlets, and need to be leashed or in a carrier at all times.

You can find more information here.

Follow us on LinkedIn for more storiesMothership Linkedin

Top photo from Sharon Wong / FB

M'sians slam Muhyiddin's decision to terminate HSR project with S'pore

They thought the compensation that Malaysia has to pay to Singapore now could have been put to better use.

January 05, 2021, 05:21 PM

1,000 S'poreans asked to return self-employed relief payout because they declared wrong income

MOM will approach those with erroneous declarations to return their SIRS payouts.

January 05, 2021, 05:08 PM

Migrant worker sues employer & dorm operator for locking him in room with other workers

They were confined against their will.

January 05, 2021, 04:21 PM

Covid-19 infection that killed 1 in US hospital likely caused by inflatable Christmas tree costume

An unfortunate outcome that came from good intentions.

January 05, 2021, 04:19 PM

MOE to establish 'peer support culture' in schools to tackle bullying

Bullying in becoming increasingly complex.

January 05, 2021, 04:05 PM

TraceTogether users can request for data to be deleted from servers

It's possible.

January 05, 2021, 04:02 PM

Food delivery rider shouts at 2 security guards at Marina One for 12 minutes over motorcycle parking

Time not well spent.

January 05, 2021, 03:59 PM

Disney+ S'pore announces addition of 'How I Met Your Mother', 'Prison Break' & more series from Feb. 23, 2021

Subscription costs S$11.98 per month.

January 05, 2021, 03:48 PM

British court finds teen, 15, who beat up S'porean student guilty of 'racially motivated' attack

Racially motivated.

January 05, 2021, 03:48 PM

Total fertility rate of Long-Term Visit pass holders married to S'poreans not calculated separately from residents: Indranee Rajah

Many of them eventually become Singapore Citizens and PRs before the end of their childbearing years.

January 05, 2021, 03:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.