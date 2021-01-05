Woman brings golden retriever on pet-friendly staycation at Intercontinental S'pore to celebrate its birthday

Some pets get home-made pet-friendly cakes on their birthdays, but how about bringing them on an adventure out of the house for a staycation?

This was what one Sharon Wong, the proud owner of a golden retriever named Presley, did.

To celebrate her and Presley's birthdays, Wong booked Intercontinental Singapore's Paw-fect Staycation package, which allows fur parents to bring man's (or your) best friend along for a hotel stay.

Warm welcome

She documented the experience in a Facebook post, providing a glimpse of Presley enjoying his stay.

Here's Presley making his way through the corridors to the hotel room:

Upon reaching the room, a welcome basket specially crafted for pets is available.

Photos Wong shared show its contents, which include some dog treats, water, a hair brush, a food bowl and even a dog toy.

Presley appears rather taken with the curry puff squeaky toy.

Special canine meals

There is also a menu of meals carefully curated for your pet, such as beef and pumpkin stew and salmon fillet, so it can dine in luxury.

If you've forgotten to bring along some toys for your pet, you can purchase some directly from the hotel for your pet's entertainment.

Aside from the curry puff, there is a wide variety of chew toys in the shape of local foods such as ang ku kueh, pineapple tarts, and ice gem biscuits.

The hotel room is also equipped with a dog bed.

Hilariously though, it was a tad small for Presley.

Costs at least S$350

In her post, Wong added that she was blessed to be able to celebrate their birthdays together.

She also praised Intercontinental for its "warm hospitality", and said she was "truly impressed" with the staycation package.

The Paw-fect Staycation Package costs at least S$350 for a one-night stay in a Heritage room or Suite for two adults and one pet.

The staycation also includes:

Welcome amenities basket for pet

Breakfast for 2 adults

Complimentary WiFi

SGD50nett in-room dining credits (exclusive pet-friendly menu available)

20 per cent savings on ala-carte menu items at Ash & Elm, Man Fu Yuan and The Lobby Lounge.

Sad news for non-dog owners though — the staycation is only suitable for dogs and only canine amenities will be provided.

Additionally, only a maximum of two dogs are allowed in the room.

Pets are also not allowed at other premises such as the gym, swimming pool and F&B outlets, and need to be leashed or in a carrier at all times.

You can find more information here.

Top photo from Sharon Wong / FB