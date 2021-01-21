Back

Take home all the plates & bowls that you can fit in this bag for S$88 at Parkway Parade

Don't break them.

Joshua Lee | January 21, 2021, 04:46 PM

If you're looking for new tableware, you might want to check out Table Matters at Parkway Parade.

The store is running an All-You-Can-Fit "Tableware Buffet" this week.

Basically, you pay S$88 and try to fit as many tableware items into this Table Matter reusable tote bag within 10 minutes.

Here are some photos of the tableware that you can get your hands on:

There are some important terms and conditions that you need to know before you participate in this "buffet":

  • The tableware available is limited to one piece per item, per design.

  • Each customer can only take part in this "buffet" once a day.

  • The promotion is limited to the first 100 participants daily.

  • The tableware excludes the Vintage Ceramic Cook Pot, Peranakan Coasters, and third party products

You have to show the store this Facebook post to participate. There are more terms and conditions you can read up on in the post's comment section.

All images via Table Matters.

