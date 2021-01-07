Gong Cha to launch pandan soy pudding bubble tea at Jewel Changi Airport on Jan. 8, 2021

Gong Cha is back with yet another collaboration.

To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of To-fu Oyako (a designer toy character), Gong Cha has teamed up with lifestyle retailer, ActionCity for a new drink.

This beverage will only be available at ActionCity's themed café, AC.Kafé, in Jewel Changi Airport.

New drink and topping

Inspired by local flavours, the Pandan To-Fu Pudding Drink (S$4.90) contains hints of rose, almond, and vanilla, and comes with a soy pudding for texture.

There's also a new topping — the Boba Jelly — that's supposed to be chewy and slightly sweet.

Have it with other Gong Cha drinks that are available at the cafe, namely the Pearl Milk Tea, Taro Drink, QQ Passionfruit Green Tea and Mango Green Tea.

If you're there for a meal, an ongoing promotion allows you to get a tofu side dish and bubble tea for S$6.90, as long as you purchase a main course.

The tofu side dish comes in four variations:

Agedashi

Mentaiko

Century Egg

Crab Tofu

The drinks, topping, and dine-in promotion are available at AC.Kafé from Jan. 8, 2021.

Limited edition figures for redemption

The collaboration also features Gong Cha's best-selling drinks as To-Fu Oyako figures.

There are four designs up for redemption, with 100 pieces for each design.

To redeem a figure, you need to collect all ten stamps in an AC.Kafé loyalty card.

Every S$20 spent at AC.Kafé will entitle you to one stamp.

The redemption starts from Jan. 8 as well.

Related story

Come follow us on IG!

Top photo via Gong Cha