Pan Pacific Hotels S'pore offers 100% room fees back in dining credit for weekday stays till Mar. 31, 2021

Nice.

Mandy How | January 07, 2021, 05:13 PM

You can now make the most of your staycation by eating through it.

The Pan Pacific Hotels Group is offering 100 per cent of your room fees back, in the form of dining credits.

This is applicable for three of their hotels:

  • Pan Pacific Singapore at S$400/night

  • Parkroyal Collection Pickering at S$400/night

  • Parkroyal on Beach Road at S$320/night

These rates have already included the GST and service charge.

This means you'll get either S$320 or S$400 to spend at the hotel's restaurants and bars, as well as in-room dining and minibar.

Dining options

Pan Pacific Singapore has several restaurants:

  • Hai Tien Lo (Cantonese)

  • Keyaki (Japanese)

  • Edge (International)

  • Pacific Marketplace (casual dining)

  • Atrium (bar)

Parkroyal Collection, on the other hand, houses international buffet restaurant Lime.

Lastly, Parkroyal on Beach Road also has a few brands under them:

  • Ginger (local)

  • Si Chuan Dou Hua (Sichuan)

  • Club 5 (cocktails and snacks)

You can only redeem the credits during your stay, however.

Details

The promotion runs from now till Mar. 31, 2021, for weekday stays (Sundays to Thursdays).

Blackout dates apply. Book a room here.

Top image via Pan Pacific Singapore

