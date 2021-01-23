S$1/plate sushi & all day S$9.90 chirashi don at Northpoint City

One Sushi at Northpoint City is selling its chirashi don dishes for only S$9.90 each.
One Sushi is a homegrown brand established in 2018.
The restaurant, which sells mains, sides, and conveyor belt sushi, brands itself as affordably-priced Japanese cuisine.
S$9.90 chirashi don
In a Jan. 13 Facebook post, One Sushi announced that its chirashi dons will be selling for S$9.90 each.
The affordable price point will be available all day every day.
S$1 per plate of sushi
One Sushi will also be selling its sushi plates for S$1 each from 2pm to 5pm every Monday to Thursday.
The original S$1.50 price for each plate of sushi will apply at the other days and timings.
There are over 30 varieties of sushi for customers to choose from.https://www.facebook.com/OneSushiSG/posts/782347329223385
Details
Address: 3 Northpoint Drive, #01-04, Yishun Town Square, Singapore 760925
Opening Hours: 11:30am - 10pm, daily
Top images from One Sushi/FB.
