S$1/plate sushi & all day S$9.90 chirashi don at Northpoint City

Rice time.

Syahindah Ishak | January 23, 2021, 12:00 PM

One Sushi at Northpoint City is selling its chirashi don dishes for only S$9.90 each.

One Sushi is a homegrown brand established in 2018.

The restaurant, which sells mains, sides, and conveyor belt sushi, brands itself as affordably-priced Japanese cuisine.

S$9.90 chirashi don

In a Jan. 13 Facebook post, One Sushi announced that its chirashi dons will be selling for S$9.90 each.

The affordable price point will be available all day every day.

S$1 per plate of sushi

One Sushi will also be selling its sushi plates for S$1 each from 2pm to 5pm every Monday to Thursday.

The original S$1.50 price for each plate of sushi will apply at the other days and timings.

There are over 30 varieties of sushi for customers to choose from.

Details

Address: 3 Northpoint Drive, #01-04, Yishun Town Square, Singapore 760925

Opening Hours: 11:30am - 10pm, daily

Top images from One Sushi/FB.

