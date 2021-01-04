Back

French-Irish teen died by 'misadventure' after likely wandering off by herself: M'sian coroner

Nora Quoirin had likely left the resort after finding herself in a strange and new place, the coroner said.

Kayla Wong | January 04, 2021, 06:07 PM

French-Irish teenager Nora Quoirin had died by "misadventure" after likely leaving her accommodation by herself, a Malaysian coroner ruled after an inquest into her death was conducted.

The 15-year-old London schoolgirl, who had learning disabilities, was found dead 10 days after she was reported missing on Aug. 4, 2019.

Her body was found naked next to a stream in a jungle beside the resort she and her family were staying at near Seremban, which was about 65km south of Kuala Lumpur.

Teen likely wandered into jungle on her own: coroner

The coroner, Maimoonah Aid, said "there was no one involved" in her death, and that "it is more probably than not that she died by misadventure", AFP reported.

Quoirin likely left the chalet "on her own and subsequently got lost", she said in the ruling that was delivered online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Testimony from over 40 witnesses were examined during the inquest that took place from late August to December, Maimoonah added.

No evidence to support theories of homicide

While Quoirin's family had pushed for an "open verdict", which would leave open the possibility that a criminal element was involved in her death, the coroner decided against it.

She said there was no evidence to support theories of homicide or sexual assault.

Maimoonah further stressed that Quoirin and her family were all jet-lagged, adding that after the teen found herself in a "strange and new place", she wandered out of the resort of her own accord on their first night there.

The coroner also said according to the teen's mother, she was able to climb the stairs on her own, which suggested she could have left the resort by herself.

Family will continue to fight for what they believe to have really happened

The teen's parents, on the other hand, firmly believed she had been snatched, saying during the inquest that they had heard "muffled noises" from the chalet the night of her disappearance.

Quoirin's mother, whose head was bowed as she listened to the proceedings, said the family will "still fight for Nora's story to be heard," the BBC reported.

The family's lawyer said the family continues to believe "it is impossible" that Quoirin would have "willingly walked away into the jungle".

