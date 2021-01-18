Back

New Nestle Kit Kat gold ice cream available in M'sia

Sugar rush.

Lean Jinghui | January 18, 2021, 03:06 PM

There's a new ice cream flavour.

Launched in conjunction with Kit Kat Gold, the Nestle Kit Kat Gold ice cream has been making the rounds and gaining high praise from netizens online.

Crunchy on the outside, creamy on the inside

According to reviews, the rich white chocolate coating is covered in golden caramel flakes and crushed Kit Kat wafers, and has a distinct cereal texture.

The creamy centre is made of wafer-flavoured white chocolate ice cream.

Together, it makes for an indulgent treat.

Available across supermarts in Malaysia

The Nestle Kit Kat Gold is available across supermarts in Malaysia, including 7-11 and Familymart. Hopefully, it crosses the border soon.

According to Malaysia Freebies, there is also an ongoing promotion at selected Familymart stores across Malaysia, where the ice cream is going for RM4.90 each.

With the purchase of any 5 Kit Kat Ice Cream, you can get one FREE Nestle Ice Cream Cooler Bag, while stocks last.

Image via Familymart Malaysia

Top image via Foodhunter Borneo and FamilyMart Msia

