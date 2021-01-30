Back

You can now move your WhatsApp chat history to Telegram. Here's how.

Easy.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 30, 2021, 07:26 PM

Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced on Jan. 29 that users who wish to move their chat history from WhatsApp to Telegram can now do so.

This comes after the instant messaging service saw a spike in new users following WhatsApp updated its privacy terms in Jan. 26.

Durov said on his Telegram channel that the new feature allows messages to be imported to the end of the target Telegram conservation with original timestamps retained.

Users of two other instant messaging services, Line and KakaoTalk, can also port their messages over.

For users who wish to move chat history from WhatsApp to Telegram:

How to move chat history from WhatsApp to Telegram

For iOs users:

Open the Contact Info or Group Info page in WhatsApp > tap Export Chat > Choose Telegram in the Share menu.

For Android users:

Open a WhatsApp chat, tap ⋮ > More > Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu.

Quite easy.

