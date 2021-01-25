Back

Desperate cat owner in S'pore allegedly scammed after offering S$3,000 reward for missing cat

A police report has been made.

Tanya Ong | January 25, 2021, 12:14 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

For one family in Singapore, losing their cat, Homer, has been a particularly distressing experience.

Back in December 2020, they took to social media sharing that their cat has gone missing since Dec. 3, and anyone who can return their cat will get a cash reward of S$3,000.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @findhomer.sg

In a recent turn of unfortunate events, one of the family members, Marissa Wong, claimed that they were scammed of S$300 by someone claiming to have found their cat.

She uploaded screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between her brother and the purported scammer on Facebook group Singapore Missing Cats on Jan. 23.

Someone claimed to have found cat in Bedok

According to the screenshots shared, someone by the name of 'Melissa' had texted Wong's brother on the evening of Jan. 21 claiming to have found their cat.

The person said that the cat was "picked up by (her) friend in a van", and is currently in their friend's home.

Wong's brother pleaded for more details, but was told to pay S$1,000 first before she would send the address over.

Wong's brother asked for some proof that it was indeed their cat.

Marissa Wong/FB

Marissa Wong/FB

Marissa Wong/FB

The person did not share any evidence, but insisted that "it is the same cat" as it was taken from "Frankel avenue", which was where Homer first went missing.

Marissa Wong/FB

Negotiating the amount to be paid in advance

Wong's brother was told to meet someone the next morning at 7:30am, but had to transfer a portion of the money (S$1,000, to be exact) first.

"If it's not your cat, I will pay you another S$1,000," the person said. The person also said that they have "no intention of lying".

Marissa Wong/FB

Wong's brother refused to transfer any money in advance. Instead, he suggested paying S$1,000 upon meeting 'Melissa's husband, before giving the balance of S$2,000 once they got their cat.

Marissa Wong/FB

'Melissa', however, refused, saying that "it doesn't work for (them)".

"Sorry... You can find your cat yourself," she said.

Marissa Wong/FB

Nobody showed up at the meeting place

Eventually, they decided to transfer S$300 to the person before arranging to meet at Bedok the next day.

In the Facebook post, she explained that they decided to transfer the S$300 because they were afraid that the person "would run away with Homer", and wanted to reassure the person that they were sincere about the cash reward.

Marissa Wong/FB

But nobody showed up the next day when they went to the meeting place:

Marissa Wong/FB

A police report was subsequently made on Jan. 23.

Marissa Wong/FB

A warning to pet owners

Reflecting on the entire incident, Wong said that some might call them "stupid" for believing the person's claims.

But she went on, saying: "If you were in our shoes, you would not be able to say no to a shred of hope."

She also warned pet owners offering a reward for lost pets not to fall prey to scammers, regardless of "how desperate (they) are to be reunited with (their) pet".

We have reached out to Wong for more details.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Marissa Wong/FB.

S'pore photographer captures tranquil shot of macaque grooming wild boar at Pulau Ubin

He initially thought the boar was a log.

January 25, 2021, 02:03 PM

US sends aircraft carrier group into South China Sea on same day Taiwan reported incursion into air zone

FONOPs look set to continue.

January 25, 2021, 01:17 PM

Taiwan quarantines over 5,000 people to contain hospital Covid-19 cluster

More than 5,000 people are to be quarantined at home.

January 25, 2021, 12:29 PM

E-waste recycling bins now available at 24 Shell stations across S'pore

Dispose of e-waste responsibly.

January 25, 2021, 12:09 PM

'You cannot resign': SGUnited Traineeship firm threatens fresh grad who found full-time job elsewhere

Michael ‘closed one eye’ when he was made to do a full-time job without proper training. But when the company tried to discourage him from resigning using threats and half-truths, he sought help from government authorities, only to have his complaints ignored.

January 25, 2021, 11:48 AM

Geologist finds a natural formation inside a rock that looks like Cookie Monster

C is for Cookie, that's good enough for me.

January 25, 2021, 11:33 AM

Ex-SIA stewardess shows what her last flight from S'pore to Zurich amid Covid-19 was like

Bittersweet.

January 25, 2021, 10:42 AM

Man in S'pore relearning how to live after losing scalp & speech to stroke

Stories of Us: A stroke in 2019 caused polyglot Herman Ho to suffer from a peculiar language impairment called aphasia. He explains what the road to recovery was like.

January 25, 2021, 09:39 AM

Otters crossing busy Orchard Road outside Plaza Singapura almost hit by taxi that braked in time

They almost ended up as roadkill.

January 25, 2021, 04:42 AM

20 large groups breach Covid-19 rules at East Coast Park, Kallang Riverside Park & other public areas

Not cool.

January 25, 2021, 04:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.