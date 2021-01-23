Man gets schooled after calling out Maybank for disallowing 'non-shariah compliant' transactions

A man based in Malaysia has taken to Facebook on Jan. 23 to share a picture of a notice supposedly from Maybank informing its credit card member that the Islamic credit card cannot be used for "non-Shariah compliant transactions", a rule that came into effect since Aug. 1, 2020.

Certain purchases not allowed

Such non-Shariah compliant transactions include making purchases for alcohol, cigarettes, dating services, government-owned lotteries, and funeral services among many others.

The notice also said the restriction was in line with Bank Negara Malaysia's Credit Card-i Policy Document's directions.

Bank Negara Malaysia is a statutory board that serves as the country's central bank, and governs all financial institutions in the country.

The notice further said the cardholder may opt for the "conventional" Maybank Visa Infinite Card should he or she requires spending in those categories of items.

Online commenters find it a non-issue

Shortly after posting the notice on social media, many online commenters responded to the post, telling the man that Maybank had the right to impose a limitation on purchases made on the card as it was an Islamic credit card.

Islamic banking a norm in Malaysia

According to financial analyst certification organisation CFI, Maybank Islamic is the bank's Islamic banking arm.

It is also the top Islamic bank in the Asia-Pacific region.

Besides Maybank, other major banks in Malaysia have Islamic banking as well, including Public Bank Berhad, AmBank Group, Bank Rakyat, and HSBC Bank Maalysia Berhad.

In the launch of a new Islamic corporate card, Maybank Islamic CEO Mohamed Rafique Merican said in a statement in December 2020 that Maybank Islamic is "committed to provide shariah-compliant financial solutions that meet the needs of customers and create a positive impact to the community," The Sun Daily reported.

Top image via Facebook