Back

Man gets schooled after calling out Maybank for disallowing 'non-shariah compliant' transactions

The notice said cardholders can apply for 'conventional' credit cards instead.

Kayla Wong | January 23, 2021, 05:14 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A man based in Malaysia has taken to Facebook on Jan. 23 to share a picture of a notice supposedly from Maybank informing its credit card member that the Islamic credit card cannot be used for "non-Shariah compliant transactions", a rule that came into effect since Aug. 1, 2020.

Certain purchases not allowed

Such non-Shariah compliant transactions include making purchases for alcohol, cigarettes, dating services, government-owned lotteries, and funeral services among many others.

Image via Facebook

The notice also said the restriction was in line with Bank Negara Malaysia's Credit Card-i Policy Document's directions.

Bank Negara Malaysia is a statutory board that serves as the country's central bank, and governs all financial institutions in the country.

The notice further said the cardholder may opt for the "conventional" Maybank Visa Infinite Card should he or she requires spending in those categories of items.

Online commenters find it a non-issue

Shortly after posting the notice on social media, many online commenters responded to the post, telling the man that Maybank had the right to impose a limitation on purchases made on the card as it was an Islamic credit card.

Islamic banking a norm in Malaysia

According to financial analyst certification organisation CFI, Maybank Islamic is the bank's Islamic banking arm.

It is also the top Islamic bank in the Asia-Pacific region.

Besides Maybank, other major banks in Malaysia have Islamic banking as well, including Public Bank Berhad, AmBank Group, Bank Rakyat, and HSBC Bank Maalysia Berhad.

In the launch of a new Islamic corporate card, Maybank Islamic CEO Mohamed Rafique Merican said in a statement in December 2020 that Maybank Islamic is "committed to provide shariah-compliant financial solutions that meet the needs of customers and create a positive impact to the community," The Sun Daily reported.

Top image via Facebook

5 atas items to distract your kaypoh relatives with when they visit this Chinese New Year

Niu year, Niu huat.

January 23, 2021, 04:55 PM

Mother angry she waited outside camp for almost 2 hours for NSF son to book out to fetch him home

Her son was completing his last days in NS.

January 23, 2021, 04:43 PM

'Don't look at their disability. Look at their ability': S'porean hires & trains differently-abled staff at food court

Stories of Us: Koh Seng Choon founded Project Dignity in 2010 as a social enterprise, in order to create jobs for people with disabilities. He tells us about the organisation's growth in the decade since then.

January 23, 2021, 04:31 PM

10 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 23, all imported

More updates tonight.

January 23, 2021, 03:20 PM

'Try your best? K. I no need the job': Job seeker in M'sia slammed for rude replies to potential employer

Many thought the company was better off without hiring the person.

January 23, 2021, 03:09 PM

Casuarina Curry holding workshop on flipping prata at MacPherson Road outlet

Flip prata like a pro.

January 23, 2021, 02:42 PM

'Adverse events' from Pfizer vaccination recorded in S'pore, but considered 'very mild'

Singapore is compiling the reports on these reactions and making them public.

January 23, 2021, 02:17 PM

S'pore suspends yacht license 30 days after party goers spotted on it near Lazarus Island

None of them wore masks.

January 23, 2021, 01:08 PM

Ex-TVB actor Alan Wan & friends accused of not adhering to safe distancing measures in Zouk S'pore

A reader who claims to have witnessed the scene tipped off Shin Min Daily News.

January 23, 2021, 12:41 PM

Ex-actor Huang Yiliang convicted of assaulting Bangladeshi worker, claims he's 'not that bad'

He threw a wooden plank and a plastic pail at the victim before hitting him with a metal scraper.

January 23, 2021, 12:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.