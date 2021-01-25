Van speeds up & rams into 69-year-old pedestrian at Marsiling Drive

A 69-year-old man was hit by a van while he was crossing the road at Marsiling Drive on Jan. 22.

A video of the incident was uploaded on Facebook with the caption:

"Happen at 22-01-21 morning 9.56am Blk 27 Marsiling Drive car park exit. (sic)"

Tried to avoid the van, but was too late

In the video, the man can be seen crossing the road when a black van approaches in his direction.

He notices the oncoming van speeding up and tries to avoid it, but it was too late.

Right after the collision, the driver exits the van to check on the man, who is lying motionless on the road.

Conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a van and a pedestrian along Marsiling Drive towards Admiralty Road at 9:42am on Jan. 22.

The 69-year-old male pedestrian was conscious when he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images from Derrick Tok Seng Giap/FB.