S'pore man, 67, lures girl with mental disability to room & molests her, gets stopped by his mum

A young girl with an intellectual disability was seduced and molested but rescued in the nick of time by her attacker's elderly mother.

Lured his victim with S$50 and molested her

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on February 19, 2020.

The 67-year-old man, whom we will refer to as M, was out drinking and buying dinner for his mother at a nearby coffeeshop on that day.

While he was at the coffeeshop, M spotted his victim, B.

He approached her and struck up a conversation, luring her with S$50 back to his home.

B initially declined but M persisted. Seeing that she was flustered and did not know how to respond, M took her by the hand and brought her back to his place.

As both were heading up to his house, M kissed and hugged her forcefully. He brought her to his own room and locked the door. Then, he took off all his clothes and requested that she do the same.

B was shocked and did not know what to do. M then took off her clothes forcefully and molested her in her chest area.

At this point, M's mother, who was in the living room, heard cries coming from her son's room.

She knocked on his door, requesting him to open up.

Hearing M's mother, B dashed to the door and tried to open it. However, M stopped her and hit her hands.

After repeated tries, B finally managed to open the room door and dashed out, naked.

Upon seeing her, M's mother instructed her to put on her clothes before leaving, which she did.

Had just came out of jail

According to SMDN, M is an ex-convict who came out of jail in August 2019.

He pleaded guilty on January 8, 2020 and sentenced to jail for 27 months. Because he re-offended while on a Conditional Remission Order (granted early release), he was sentenced to an additional 91 days of jail.

