Man waits with victim for Peeping Tom to exit fitting room in Bedok Mall

He and nine others were recognised with the Public Spiritedness Award.

Jane Zhang | January 20, 2021, 06:48 PM

On July 10, 2020, a man was standing outside the fitting room of a store in Bedok Mall, waiting for his girlfriend.

Suddenly, he heard a female voice repeatedly shouting, from one of the cubicles, "Who's that using the phone? Someone is recording me!"

Caught suspected peeping tom

She then came out of the cubicle and approached the man — who was not identified publicly by his real name but known only as "Mr Joe" — asking whether he had seen anyone running out of the fitting room.

Joe suspected that the man was likely still inside one of the other cubicles, so he waited with the woman for the suspect to come out.

When a man exited a cubicle behaving suspiciously, Joe then engaged him while a store assistant called the police.

The suspect was then handed over to officers.

Joe was one of ten people given the Public Spiritedness Award by the Singapore Police Force on Wednesday (Jan. 20).

Other recipients of Public Spiritedness Award

In addition to Joe, three other members of the public were commended for their public spiritedness, along with six Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers.

Chased after a teenager who stole from a convenience store

Pu ZongHan had helped the police arrest a teenager who had stolen from a convenience store near Eunos MRT station on Mar. 18, 2020.

Pu chased him down after hearing a call for help and seeing the teenager running out of the store. Pu detained him and later handed him over to the police.

Chased down a man who molested a woman on a bus

On Mar. 31, a woman was molested by a man onboard a bus. As the bus was stopped along Mountbatten Road to await the police's arrival, the man tried to flee from the bus.

Six SCDF officers — Ngui Hook Siong, Muhd Khalid Bin Abdulah Sani, Muhammad Shafi’i Bin Rahmat, Sulaiman Bin Ahmad,  Sharul’izam Bin Oshman, and Zamri Bin Amran — were having their training run when they saw the commotion coming from the bus and noticed the man running away.

They chased after the man and managed to detain him until the police arrived.

Held back man who was attacking bus captain

Muhammad Mu’tasim Bin Kassim and Clement Tan were recognised for their assistance in a case of a man repeatedly punching a bus captain.

On Sep. 15, 2020, they were at a bus stop at Pasir Ris Drive 1 when they heard a commotion coming from a bus that was stopped there.

When they approached the bus, they saw a man punching the bus captain. They then grabbed the man, brought him off the bus, and subdued him. While restraining him, they discovered that the man had a knife on him, and they quickly removed it.

They then handed the man over to police officers.

