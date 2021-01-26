Man chases down another man allegedly outraging modesty of woman at Telok Blangah Drive staircase

A man in Singapore was awarded by the Singapore Police Force on Monday (Jan. 25) for chasing down a suspicious-looking man at Telok Blangah in July 2020.

According to a police news report, on Jul. 11, 2020, Muhammad Suhanas Bin Abdul Aziz noticed a man and woman behaving suspiciously at a staircase landing of a residential block at Telok Blangah Drive.

Upon seeing Suhanas, the man quickly pulled the woman away, and they left the area.

Suhanas decided to search for the duo, as he sensed that the woman could be in trouble.

When he found them, Suhanas found the man committing an inappropriate act on the woman at another level of the same block.

Suhanas confronted the man, and chased after him when he tried to run away.

The man was detained by Suhanas, and later arrested for outrage of modesty.

Suhanas was one of three members of the public who were presented with the Public Spiritedness Award by the Clementi Police Division on Monday (Jan. 25).

Top photo via Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.