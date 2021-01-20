39-year-old M'sian man in S'pore jailed for breaking into flats to steal bras & panties

A 39-year-old Malaysian national, So Chik Hwee, was sentenced to seven months and one week's jail on Jan. 20 for breaking into several HDB flats to steal lingerie.

So had pleaded guilty to three charges of theft and housebreaking to commit theft, with another three charges considered in his sentencing, as reported by CNA.

April 2019

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, So broke into a flat at Tanjong Pagar on April 30, 2019.

He had inserted his hand through the flat's window to open the main door, which was fastened. He then stole some bras and panties that he could find in the flat.

However, before he could leave, a child returned to the home with a domestic helper, reported CNA.

So hid in the flat until he was able to leave without being noticed.

June 2019

Charge sheets also stated that on June 25, 2019, So criminally trespassed into another flat at Tanjong Pagar.

Whilst in the flat, he stole 26 bras, 11 pairs of panties, a pair of stockings and two nightgown tops.

The items were worth S$1,590 in total.

October 2020

In October 2020, So stole three bras and eight panties from a flat in Canberra Walk. The items cost S$40 in total.

On Oct. 9, 2020, he stole one black panty of unknown value at Bukit Merah View.

So was caught later that month, according to CNA, and was found to be in possession of 60 bras and 44 panties.

Fetishistic disorder

An Institute of Mental Health (IMH) medical report stated, as reported by Today, that So has a fetishistic disorder. The disorder gives him recurrent and intense sexual arousal from women's lingerie.

However, So was found to be fully aware of the nature and wrongfulness of his offences at the time.

For housebreaking to commit theft, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years.

For theft in dwelling, he could have been jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or both.

And for theft, So could have been jailed up to three years, or fined, or both.

Top image by Fahad Waseem via Unsplash for illustrations purposes only.