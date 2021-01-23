Back

'Try your best? K. I no need the job': Job seeker in M'sia slammed for rude replies to potential employer

Many thought the company was better off without hiring the person.

Kayla Wong | January 23, 2021, 03:09 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A WhatsApp exchange between a job seeker and a company staffer has exploded online in Malaysia due to the curt replies of the person looking for a job.

Try your best? K. I don't need the job.

Yen Nee, who works for a Malaysian real estate group, took to Facebook with a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The potential job candidate had first asked "who you" when Yen sent a text message informing the job seeker of the scheduled Zoom interview.

Yen then identified herself as the person whom the job seeker spoke to on the phone the day before, before the potential interviewee said he could not make it at the scheduled time, and asked for the interview to be shifted to a later time instead.

After Yen said she will "try [her] best to arrange for him, she received a reply that turned down the interview offer by saying: "try you best? k. i no nid d job. tq".

Sharing the exchange on Facebook, Yen commented, "Youngsters nowadays are so full of personality".

Image via Yen Nee/Facebook

Job seeker called out for being rude

The post quickly blew up on social media, with many users laughing at the incredulity of the situation, and also commenting on the attitude of the job candidate, whom Yen said was a university graduate.

Many of them agreed that he was rude, while some said the company is better off not hiring the person.

"Hahahahaha."

Yen: "Dying of laughter."

"Seems like he's not here to be interviewed. He's here to interview you, the boss."

(Sarcastically) "He even said 'thank you' at the end. He still had some manners."

"He might not want the job, but there are still many others who are hunting for jobs. As for this kind of people... just forget it."

"His future depends on his attitude! Let him be la."

"Young people rely on their attitude to survive."

"Very rude. If it was me, I wouldn't have bothered to reply."

"He would only be upsetting his boss if he is hired. You dodged a bullet there."

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted via Google Images & Yen Nee/Facebook

Upper Boon Keng food centre & Chai Chee ESR BizPark new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

Today's update in full.

January 23, 2021, 11:39 PM

US TV host Larry King, 87, dies weeks after being hospitalised for Covid-19

RIP.

January 23, 2021, 09:45 PM

Owner finds 3-metre python swallowing pet Pomeranian outside Holland Link condo

Unfortunately, the dog died.

January 23, 2021, 09:02 PM

Corgi fakes gruesome death as owner discovers it was just lying in a pool of cordial syrup

Too innocent.

January 23, 2021, 05:49 PM

M'sian police doesn't arrest mum who shoplifted, buys basic household items for her instead

She had shoplifted to support her children.

January 23, 2021, 05:32 PM

Man gets schooled after calling out Maybank for disallowing 'non-shariah compliant' transactions

The notice said cardholders can apply for 'conventional' credit cards instead.

January 23, 2021, 05:14 PM

5 atas items to distract your kaypoh relatives with when they visit this Chinese New Year

Niu year, Niu huat.

January 23, 2021, 04:55 PM

Mother angry she waited outside camp for almost 2 hours for NSF son to book out to fetch him home

Her son was completing his last days in NS.

January 23, 2021, 04:43 PM

'Don't look at their disability. Look at their ability': S'porean hires & trains differently-abled staff at food court

Stories of Us: Koh Seng Choon founded Project Dignity in 2010 as a social enterprise, in order to create jobs for people with disabilities. He tells us about the organisation's growth in the decade since then.

January 23, 2021, 04:31 PM

10 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 23, all imported

More updates tonight.

January 23, 2021, 03:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.