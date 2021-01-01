Jaywalker in S'pore doesn't check blind spot, gets rammed by oncoming lorry

Here's a cautionary account to remind you to watch out for cars when you cross the road.

Facebook page Singapore Road Accident posted a horrifying video on Jan. 1.

It is unclear when this video was filmed.

The incident was filmed with a car's rearview camera. In the video, a man is seen jaywalking across a road. Stepping out from behind the car, the man started to cross the middle of the road.

Unfortunately, he was in a blind spot and did not see an oncoming lorry moving in the opposite direction. Just as he started crossing the road, he spotted the lorry but it was too late.

The lorry rammed straight into the man, sending him flipping onto the road. He laid unconscious on the road while another man, presumably a passer-by, rushed forward to tend to him.

*WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised

Most comments on the Facebook post lambasted the man for not checking before he crossed the road. You can watch the whole video here.

All images via Singapore Road Accident/Facebook.