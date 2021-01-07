Back

LiHO brings back Korean strawberry series including strawberry cheesecake drink from S$7.10

Strawberry season.

Fasiha Nazren | January 07, 2021, 04:24 PM

With the strawberry season here, LiHO is bringing back its seasonal strawberry beverages for a limited time.

LiHO's strawberry series

The local bubble tea chain uses the exclusive Korean Seolhyang strawberry, which is only in season from January to March.

As part of the series, LiHO is launching one new flavour and two returning flavours:

  • K-Strawberry CheezHO Cake

  • K-Strawberry Latte

  • K-Strawberry Jing Syuan

K-Strawberry CheezHO Cake

Photo from LiHO.

The K-Strawberry CheezHO Cake is a new addition to the strawberry series.

This drink includes LiHO's signature cheese foam, fresh milk, strawberries, white pearls and tea jelly.

The drink is also topped with chocolate sauce, giving it an additional cocoa taste.

According to LiHO, the drink is supposed to mimic the texture of a velvety cheesecake.

It comes in two sizes: Medium (S$7.10) and large (S$8.10).

K-Strawberry Latte

Photo from LiHO.

This drink consists of whole strawberries crushed and lightly blended together with cold fresh milk.

It comes in two sizes: Medium (S$7.10) and large (S$8.10).

It can also be served as a hot drink for S$7.10.

K-Strawberry Jing Syuan

Photo from LiHO.

The K-Strawberry Jing Syuan includes strawberries mixed with LiHO's Jing Syuan Tea, which is said to have a creamy and flowery taste.

It comes in two sizes: Medium (S$7.10) and large (S$8.10).

It can also be served as a hot drink for S$7.10.

Merchandise from S$3.90

LiHO will also be launching exclusive strawberry-themed merchandise.

From Jan. 16, customers can purchase the reusable cup holder for S$3.90.

It is also available for S$1 with every purchase of two large strawberry drinks.

From Jan. 23, customers can purchase a tumbler (S$19.90) and an Ezlink card (S$7).

From left: Tumbler, reusable cup holder and Ezlink card.

Available islandwide

The strawberry series will be available at all LiHO outlets in Singapore.

It will also be available exclusively on food delivery platform, Foodpanda.

Top image from @alamakgirl on Instagram and LiHO.

