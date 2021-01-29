Light to Night Festival with larger-than-life art installations in S'pore till Jan. 31, 2021

Light to Night Festival is back for its fifth edition from Jan. 22 to 31, 2021 at the Civic District.

The theme for the upcoming festival is “_____ -in-Progress" (not a typo!), which is inspired by current events that have redefined normalcy.

The theme contemplates the journey of progress and change that took place as we adapt to disruptions and move forward in the face of uncertainty.

Photo opportunities

If you have yet to visit the festival, this weekend will be your last chance for this year's rendition.

Expect a mix of online, offline, and hybrid online-offline programmes.

Art Skins on Monuments will also return to bring our iconic cultural institutions to life, with various locations around the District encountering installation works.

At National Gallery Singapore, (Re)rooting embodies the way the memory of a place is passed on and transformed through our imaginations.

At Rotunda Library and National Gallery Singapore, I'm All Hands All Eyes focuses on the choreography of two parts of the body, the hands and the eyes.

At The Arts House, Passages exemplifies how the road ahead is neither clear nor straight. Rather, it is filled with unknown obstacles and unchartered paths.

At Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall, Absence of Presence is inspired by the impact Covid-19 has had on our lives which has redefined the idea of presence.

For instance, working from home, home-based learning and virtual performances have become the norm.

Other installations to look out for include Arrive, Arrive, located at National Gallery Singapore's Padang Atrium.

Another is There in the Middleness which prompts us to re-evaluate the effects of modernisation in a post-pandemic world.

More programmes

Asians Civilisations Museum will also present a series of onsite and online installations, workshops, tours and talks.

1. Ways of Seeing

One highlight includes Ways of Seeing, an onsite installation that invites visitors to interact with the structure of a giant telescope to view one's surroundings through new frames.

Where: Asian Civilisation Museum Green

Date: Jan. 22 to 31

Time: Friday to Sunday, 10am to 11pm

2. Decoding the Civic District

Festival-goers can also participate in an engaging experience held within the wider Civic District, Decoding the Civic District.

Audiences will solve a mystery by embarking on a journey to uncover hidden secrets across five cultural institutions, while encountering artworks along the way.

Where: Various locations in the Civic District.

Date: Jan. 29 to 30

Certain programme timings and admission charges may vary.

For more information about the Light to Night Festival and exact opening hours, browse the microsite here, or view the programme calender here.

Top photos by Melanie Lim