Best date & time to deposit money in bank on Li Chun 2021 (Feb 3 - 4)

Li Chun marks the start of the Chinese solar year, and hence, the beginning of Chinese New Year.

This year, Li Chun straddles February 3 and February 4.

One enduring tradition is the belief that there are auspicious timings on Li Chun during which one should deposit money into their bank account to ensure steady income throughout the year. Auspicious timings according to one's zodiac sign.

Time slots with oranges (🍊) indicate auspicious timings. Red slots with pineapples (🍍) indicate extra "huat" timings.

Some say Li Chun practice is a myth

Some fengshui practitioners say that depositing money during auspicious timings to ensure steady income is a myth, with Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao previously reporting that the trend started in 2014.

However, that hasn't stopped the masses from queuing up over the years to plonk their cash into their accounts, all in the name of good fortune.

Today, with the wonders of technology, you don't even have to trudge down to your bank outlet to partake in the benefits of Li Chun. With just your smartphone, you schedule a deposit within a few minutes — and all from the comfort of your home.

Minimal effort for maximum luck. Nice.

Top image via Rachel Chew.