PM Lee sends condolences to mum killed in Jurong accident having met her twice before

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong extended his condolences personally to the family of the late Or Cheng Khim, who died after being hit by a lorry near her home in Jurong on Jan. 12, 2021.

The 52-year-old woman's passing led to an outpouring of condolences from the public as well.

PM Lee sent personal letter

Samantha Or, 42, the younger sister of the deceased woman, told The New Paper that PM Lee sent a letter to the family on Jan. 19.

The letter was sent to the father of the victim, and it surprised him when he realised who the sender was.

PM Lee paid tribute to the late Or in his letter as he recalled how he had met the balloon sculptor twice before.

Or had had helped build balloon walls for private events in 2018 and 2019, the younger Or told TNP.

PM Lee also acknowledged the decision to donate the late woman's organs, a move given the go-ahead by the family as this was what she would have wanted.

Samantha Or said: "My father felt happy that his daughter was recognised by the prime minister."

What happened

Or was on her way home to meet her son when the accident happened at about 8:30pm.

She had bought sushi to celebrate her son's O-level results.

The son, Ng Song Ching, 17, did not get to meet his mother.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited the wake.

Tharman is the Member of Parliament representing the area where Or lived.

He also offered his assistance to the family.

