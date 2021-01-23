US TV host Larry King, 87, dies weeks after being hospitalised for Covid-19

Veteran American talk show host Larry King has died on Jan. 23, 2021 in Los Angeles.

He was 87 years old.

Was previously hospitalised for Covid-19

His death was announced on Twitter by production company Ora Media.

The company said that King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.

He was first reported to be hospitalised there in early January 2021 after contracting Covid-19, and moved out of the intensive care unit two days later.

No cause of death given

No cause of death was given in Ora Media's statement.

The statement said:

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. [...] Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr, Chance, Cannon and the entire King family."

The statement added that funeral services and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family have also asked for privacy in grieving.

Top photo via Getty Images.