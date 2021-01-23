US TV host Larry King, 87, dies weeks after being hospitalised for Covid-19

Veteran American talk show host Larry King has died on Jan. 23, 2021 in Los Angeles.
He was 87 years old.
Was previously hospitalised for Covid-19
His death was announced on Twitter by production company Ora Media.
The company said that King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.
He was first reported to be hospitalised there in early January 2021 after contracting Covid-19, and moved out of the intensive care unit two days later.
No cause of death given
No cause of death was given in Ora Media's statement.
The statement said:
"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.
[...]
Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr, Chance, Cannon and the entire King family."
The statement added that funeral services and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family have also asked for privacy in grieving.
Here's the full statement:
January 23, 2021
Top photo via Getty Images.
