Kranji Express Bus service has ceased operations after 10 years

Sad.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 09, 2021, 05:19 PM

For those who are interested to visit the farms and Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve up north, here's something to note.

The shuttle service in the area has stopped operating since the start of this year.

Its last day of operation was Dec. 31, 2020, according to a Facebook post by Kranji Countryside Farmers' Market.

The express bus service used to transport workers and visitors between Kranji MRT station and the various farms in the north, including Bollywood Veggies, Hay Dairies, and Jurong Farm.

The standard ticket was priced at S$3. With this ticket, commuters can get on and off at different stops freely within the same day.

It also operated on a daily basis, which brought much convenience to those travelling to and around the area.

High cost and low demand

A spokesperson of the Kranji Countryside Association told 8world News in December 2020 that it cost about S$8000 a month to provide this shuttle bus service. The bus provider also intended to charge them higher prices.

There have been times when visitors filled up the seats on the bus, and workers in the area were unable to board the bus.

However, the association noted that the number of people taking the bus is generally not high.

From 2021, those who wish to visit Sungei Buloh or the farms would have to take public transport or arrange their own transport.

Top photo via Kranji Countryside Association

