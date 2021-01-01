Back

Kim Jong Un wishes North Koreans good health & happiness in handwritten New Year's letter

He promised to work hard to bring the people's ideals to reality.

Kayla Wong | January 01, 2021, 01:00 PM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has wished his people happiness and good health in a rare New Year's letter.

The handwritten letter was published on the front page of the official paper of the country's ruling party, Rodong Sinmum.

Promised to work hard

Kim also promised to work hard to bring the "ideals and desires" of the people to reality, official state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday morning, Jan. 1.

This is what he wrote in the letter:

"Happy New Year.

As we greet the new year, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the people.

I sincerely wish all the families across the country greater happiness and beloved people, good health.

In the new year, too, I will work hard to bring earlier the new era in which the ideals and desires of our people will come true.

I offer thanks to the people for having invariably trusted and supported our Party even in the difficult times.

Pledging once again that I will always remain faithful to the great people.

Kim Jong Un

January 1, 2021"

Kim has previously apologised to the people for failing to live up to the people's expectations in a speech given on the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

North Korea has yet to say if Kim will deliver an address on Friday -- a tradition for North Korean leaders on New Year's Day.

The day is a significant occasion for its rulers to address their people and the world, and is keenly watched by political observers, Bloomberg reported.

But experts on North Korea say the format of the letter suggests he would be forgoing the televised speech this year, according to NK News.

He is expected to use the party congress -- a rare political gathering set to be held in early January -- to lay out his plans for the country.

New Year's concert

North Korea said it does not have any confirmed cases of Covid-19, but public health experts have cast doubt on its claim.

Its economy, already hit hard by international sanctions imposed for its nuclear and ballistic missiles programmes, faced further pressures from border closures in response to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, thousands of people were seen ushering in the new year with a concert and fireworks show at Kim Ill Sung Square in the capital city of Pyongyang.

Visited tomb of his father and grandfather

Kim has also marked the new year with a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of his father and grandfather lie preserved in glass coffins.

In addition, the isolated country published a photo book celebrating Kim's achievements in 2020.

Image via North Korean Photo Book

Top image adapted via KCNA

