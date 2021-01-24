Spore teen, 18, arrested for suspected involvement in nudes-for-money scams

The Police have arrested a 18-year-old teenager for her suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases.

On October 28, 2020, the Police received a report from a victim who claimed to have been cheated after responding to an online ad that purportedly offered nude materials upon payment.

The man had made payments via bank transfer, but the other party allegedly became uncontactable.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the teenager and arrested her on January 21, 2021.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager is allegedly involved in other similar cheating cases.

Police investigations are ongoing. The offence of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, and a fine.

According to the police, members of the public are advised to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

- Be wary of friend requests or online listings offering escort, massage or sexual services, as they may be fraudulent in nature.

- Scammers may employ scare tactics to threaten victims into making more payments. Remain calm and do not accede to their requests.

- Do not give out your personal details such as your credit card information freely.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police hotline at 1800-255 0000 or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

Image from Getty