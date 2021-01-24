Back

Spore teen, 18, arrested for suspected involvement in nudes-for-money scams

Scam.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 24, 2021, 03:19 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The Police have arrested a 18-year-old teenager for her suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases.

On October 28, 2020, the Police received a report from a victim who claimed to have been cheated after responding to an online ad that purportedly offered nude materials upon payment.

The man had made payments via bank transfer, but the other party allegedly became uncontactable.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the teenager and arrested her on January 21, 2021.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager is allegedly involved in other similar cheating cases.

Police investigations are ongoing. The offence of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, and a fine.

According to the police, members of the public are advised to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

- Be wary of friend requests or online listings offering escort, massage or sexual services, as they may be fraudulent in nature.

- Scammers may employ scare tactics to threaten victims into making more payments. Remain calm and do not accede to their requests.

- Do not give out your personal details such as your credit card information freely.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police hotline at 1800-255 0000 or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

Image from Getty

New cafe near Botanic Gardens is spacious & filled with greenery, features glass sunroof

Nice aesthetics with a wide selection of food and drinks.

January 24, 2021, 03:06 PM

Fight breaks out at Whampoa hawker centre after man, 56, confronts 9 people sitting at a table

One man was arrested in relation to the incident.

January 24, 2021, 02:48 PM

The White Rabbit closing for renovations from May 1, will reopen late 2021 with new concept

New concept.

January 24, 2021, 02:01 PM

Redhill warehouse sale selling Nike Air Force 1s, Adidas Superstars for S$80 from Jan. 28 to 31

Up to 80 per cent off.

January 24, 2021, 01:16 PM

We ate a S$168++ meal in S.E.A. Aquarium & saw a giant stingray pee in front of us. Nice.

Worth it or not?

January 24, 2021, 12:53 PM

Japanese aquarium has sushi roll cylinders for eels to slide into, is now one of its most popular attractions

Sushi eels, but not for eating.

January 24, 2021, 12:35 PM

Japanese company plans to sell 'smart glasses' that correct myopia in S'pore by 2nd half of 2021

83 per cent of young adults in Singapore are nearsighted.

January 24, 2021, 12:23 PM

Blanket of small, fluffy altocumulus clouds appear over S'pore skies on Jan. 24 morning

So fluffy.

January 24, 2021, 11:21 AM

Behind the scenes: How ICA officers protect our borders from the dangers you never knew existed

January 24, 2021, 10:59 AM

Upper Boon Keng food centre & Chai Chee ESR BizPark new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

Today's update in full.

January 23, 2021, 11:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.