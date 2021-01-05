Back

British court finds teen, 15, who beat up S'porean student guilty of 'racially motivated' attack

Racially motivated.

Lean Jinghui | January 05, 2021, 03:48 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

The verdict is out.

On Monday, January 4th 2021, the Highbury Corner Youth Court ruled that a 15-year-old teen, who had been part of a group attacking Singaporean student, Jonathan Mok, in London late February last year, was guilty of a racist act.

The teen was charged with wounding or causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

"Unprovoked and racially motivated"

According to BBC, Chairman of the Bench Lesley Ward confirmed that the attack was "unprovoked and racially motivated".

While the teen had admitted to punching and kicking Mok, he had previously denied any charges of saying "I don't want your coronavirus in my country" nor having any racist slant.

This is contrary to CCTV footage and eye-witness reports.

Says Bench of her decision:

"Given the number of witnesses and your proximity to the incident, we feel it's not plausible that you missed the racist term being used and it's therefore difficult to believe your version of events."

Sentencing within the month

The teen is expected to be sentenced on January 27, his actions considered a hate crime. In the UK, this could mean a heavier sentencing because it was also a racially aggravated assault.

The London Metropolitan Police previously released another 16-year-old boy connected to the assault. The other teens thought to be part of the attack were not identified.

Follow us on LinkedIn for more storiesMothership Linkedin

Top photo via Jonathan Mok/FB

M'sians slam Muhyiddin's decision to terminate HSR project with S'pore

They thought the compensation that Malaysia has to pay to Singapore now could have been put to better use.

January 05, 2021, 05:21 PM

1,000 S'poreans asked to return self-employed relief payout because they declared wrong income

MOM will approach those with erroneous declarations to return their SIRS payouts.

January 05, 2021, 05:08 PM

Woman brings golden retriever on pet-friendly staycation at Intercontinental S'pore to celebrate its birthday

A very happy fur kid.

January 05, 2021, 04:25 PM

Migrant worker sues employer & dorm operator for locking him in room with other workers

They were confined against their will.

January 05, 2021, 04:21 PM

Covid-19 infection that killed 1 in US hospital likely caused by inflatable Christmas tree costume

An unfortunate outcome that came from good intentions.

January 05, 2021, 04:19 PM

MOE to establish 'peer support culture' in schools to tackle bullying

Bullying in becoming increasingly complex.

January 05, 2021, 04:05 PM

TraceTogether users can request for data to be deleted from servers

It's possible.

January 05, 2021, 04:02 PM

Food delivery rider shouts at 2 security guards at Marina One for 12 minutes over motorcycle parking

Time not well spent.

January 05, 2021, 03:59 PM

Disney+ S'pore announces addition of 'How I Met Your Mother', 'Prison Break' & more series from Feb. 23, 2021

Subscription costs S$11.98 per month.

January 05, 2021, 03:48 PM

Total fertility rate of Long-Term Visit pass holders married to S'poreans not calculated separately from residents: Indranee Rajah

Many of them eventually become Singapore Citizens and PRs before the end of their childbearing years.

January 05, 2021, 03:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.