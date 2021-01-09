'It's a good thing him not showing up': Biden on Trump not attending inauguration

On Jan. 8, President Donald Trump said that he will skip President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Since the announcement, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has said that he is fine with Trump not showing up at all.

According to the Associated Press, Biden called Trump's decision "one of the few things we have ever agreed on."

"He exceeded even my worst notions about him. He's been an embarrassment to the country. He embarrassed us around the world. Not worthy, not worthy to hold that office," said Biden at an event in Delaware, reported Politico.

Biden said Trump's handling of Wednesday's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was the final straw.

"If we were six months out, we should be doing everything we can do to get him out of office," added Biden.

"But I am focused now on us taking control, as President and Vice-President, on the 20th, to get our agenda moving as quickly as we can."

Top image adapted from Screenshot on CNBC/YouTube.