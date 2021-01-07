Back

New bubble tea shop in Orchard sells alcoholic & other Korea-inspired bubble teas

Yum.

Andrew Koay | January 07, 2021, 06:14 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you prefer your beverages with a little bit of a kick, you'll be interested in this: Jinja, a new bubble tea shop has opened on Orchard Road offering thirsty customers a variety of Korean-inspired and alcoholic boba beverages.

Available only to those above the age of 18, Jinja's Soju Macchiato (S$10) comes with different fruity soju flavours.

This includes "Buzz Off" — a mix of watermelon soju, coconut, and mint — and the grapefruit soju, lemon and thyme-infused "Magic Drop".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JINJA🇸🇬 (@jinjasg)

Another unique offering from the store is what they're calling "Imperfectly Perfect" (S$5.80).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JINJA🇸🇬 (@jinjasg)

Drinks from this series feature a hardened chocolate coating on the inside of the cup.

Photo via Jinjasg/Facebook

Those looking for something less adventurous will be glad to know that Jinja also has a selection of more normal bubble teas such as Jasmine Green Milk Tea, Earl Grey Milk Tea and Oolong Milk Tea (S$3.80).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JINJA🇸🇬 (@jinjasg)

Details

Location: 150 Orchard Road, Orchard Plaza, #01-49

Operating Hours: 12pm to 10pm, daily

Top image from Jinjasg's Instagram and Facebook page

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Going back to school is easier than you think, even in your 40s

Just one diploma offers the skills one needs to navigate the digital media landscape.

January 07, 2021, 06:28 PM

Lady ends up buying fishball noodles from kopitiam for son's birthday after pizza didn't arrive

All about the delivery.

January 07, 2021, 06:19 PM

Lim Chee Guan's pre-order website unavailable after overwhelming demand for bak kwa

The queue has moved online.

January 07, 2021, 06:18 PM

Trump pledges 'orderly transition' after US Congress certifies Biden as next president

It's over.

January 07, 2021, 05:23 PM

IKEA S'pore selling mala chicken wings, mala chicken leg & BBQ pork ribs now till Feb. 2021

Limited time.

January 07, 2021, 05:14 PM

Pan Pacific Hotels S'pore offers 100% room fees back in dining credit for weekday stays till Mar. 31, 2021

Nice.

January 07, 2021, 05:13 PM

Unanswered questions about delayed announcement of police access to TraceTogether data

Some questions we have from the January Parliament sitting.

January 07, 2021, 05:03 PM

LiHO brings back Korean strawberry series including strawberry cheesecake drink from S$7.10

Strawberry season.

January 07, 2021, 04:24 PM

4 dead, 52 arrested after Trump supporters storm US Capitol Building, police find 2 bombs in offices

One of them was allegedly shot dead in the chest by the police.

January 07, 2021, 04:10 PM

33 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Jan. 7, 2020, 2 in the community

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

January 07, 2021, 04:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.