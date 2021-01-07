New bubble tea shop in Orchard sells alcoholic & other Korea-inspired bubble teas

If you prefer your beverages with a little bit of a kick, you'll be interested in this: Jinja, a new bubble tea shop has opened on Orchard Road offering thirsty customers a variety of Korean-inspired and alcoholic boba beverages.

Available only to those above the age of 18, Jinja's Soju Macchiato (S$10) comes with different fruity soju flavours.

This includes "Buzz Off" — a mix of watermelon soju, coconut, and mint — and the grapefruit soju, lemon and thyme-infused "Magic Drop".

Another unique offering from the store is what they're calling "Imperfectly Perfect" (S$5.80).

Drinks from this series feature a hardened chocolate coating on the inside of the cup.

Those looking for something less adventurous will be glad to know that Jinja also has a selection of more normal bubble teas such as Jasmine Green Milk Tea, Earl Grey Milk Tea and Oolong Milk Tea (S$3.80).

Details

Location: 150 Orchard Road, Orchard Plaza, #01-49

Operating Hours: 12pm to 10pm, daily

Top image from Jinjasg's Instagram and Facebook page

