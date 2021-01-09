Internet celebrity Jeffree Star responds to rumours of being 3rd party in Kanye West & Kim K divorce

Since Jan. 6, news of an alleged divorce between reality television star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West were rife in U.S. media reports.

Soon after, there were rumours that West had cheated on Kardashian with beauty influencer, Jeffree Star.

On Jan. 8, Star released a video titled "Addressing The Kanye Situation" on to his YouTube channel.

Woke up to phone blowing up

Although the video, which was titled "Addressing The Kanye Situation", is over 23 minutes long, Star only addresses the rumours at its beginning, with the rest of the footage being unrelated to the saga.

The influencer opens the video by re-enacting his immediate reaction to the news.

"Goodbye!", the Internet personality exclaims before dramatically leaving the camera frame with a bag of Starburst candy.

Star then cuts to his vlog from earlier in the day where he shares about how he had woken up to his “phone blowing up” and he had “no idea” what was going on.

He describes the rumour as "the dumbest shit I think I’ve ever read in my entire life”.

The video shows Star pointing out that his name was trending on the Twitter, “Why is Jeffrey Lynn number three trending?” before face-palming at a headline speculating that Kanye West is sleeping with him.

Star adds that he likes "really tall men" and has never hung out with West.

"[...] This whole thing is really funny. I guess if this is the start to my new year, Happy New Year."

Origins

The makeup mogul tries to understand how such rumours started and he wonders if it was because they “both live in the same state”, Wyoming.

Star then shares that "some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok and it went viral where she insinuates Kanye and Kim are getting divorced because a big male beauty influencer is sleeping with him.”

Star is referring to a TikTok video uploaded by Ava Louise. Louise gained notoriety for licking an airplane toilet seat in a 2020 "coronavirus challenge".

Louise, however, does not explicit name Star in her TikTok.

In his video, Star also clarifies two issues that may have fuelled the rumour.

In a 2009 song, “Bitch Please”, the lyrics include an explicit line that involving West.

Star explains, It was very like Eminem, I mentioned like 50 celebrities and I say a bunch of crazy shit."

The beauty influencer also mentioned that he had gone to a Kanye concert with some other rappers in the past.

To put the rumours to rest, Star repeatedly states, “Jeffree Star is single and I’ve never slept with Kanye.”

Star's responses to Twitter memes

Prior to releasing the video, Star had already responded to some memes on the situation.

Here are a few of his twitter responses:

Bitch I’m done with today 😭😭😂😂 https://t.co/5PNATwtAEM — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 7, 2021

Crawling under a Birkin brb https://t.co/j8JD7mcbDT — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 7, 2021

Ya’ll need to sit down!!!! 😂🕊 https://t.co/gR774opES4 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 7, 2021

If you're still wondering who Jeffree Star is

Star is an American beauty influencer who gained fame and built his large fanbase on social media platform, MySpace.

In addition to makeup, Star dabbled in the music scene from 2007 to 2013.

In 2014, Star founded e-commerce make-up brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

He continues to manage his business while uploading YouTube videos about make-up and his lavish lifestyle.

Top image via Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, @jeffreestar and @kimkardashian on Instagram.