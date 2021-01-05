3 winning tickets for Toto S$10.8m top prize on Jan. 4, with 1 iToto System 12 bet split 26 ways

Long queues were seen at Singapore Pools outlets on Jan. 4 as the prize money for the Toto top prize snowballed to an estimated S$8.6 million.

3 lucky winners

By the time the results were announced, the top prize had increased to S$10.8 million.

The winning numbers were: 4, 5, 8, 12, 27, 42, with an additional number, 14.

Top prize split 3 ways, with one portion spilt 26 ways

The eventual top prize was won by three winning tickets, each taking home S$3,625,796.

The total Group 1 prize amounted to S$10,877,387.

The distribution of the top prize winnings is interesting in this draw.

One of the Group 1 winning tickets was purchased at Fatt Chye Heng Trading, at Block 7 Hougang Ave 3.

Another was a System 7 entry placed on the Singapore Pools Account Betting Service.

The last portion was won by an iTOTO System 12 bet -- and split 26 ways, with each share getting S$139,453.

In Group 2, there were 14 winners, each winning over S$88,000.

What does iToto System 12 mean?

An iToto bet divides a Quick Pick System 12 entry into 28 units.

The cost of a System 12 entry is S$924.

It is the most expensive single bet for the Toto lottery.

A typical S$1 bet allows the punter to pick six numbers out of 49.

By picking 12 numbers at a time, the odds of winning are higher, but the cost of betting is also increased.

Therefore, a iToto System 12 entry at S$924 is split fairly in 28 portions, with each unit costing S$33 -- to add some variation to the type of bets punters can make and to make a System 12 bet more affordable for purchase by a group of people.

However, in the event where any iToto System 12 entry wins the prize, the prize amount will also be divided 28 ways.

The total amount won depends on how many units a person buys. In this case, each winning unit got about S$139,453.

The winning tickets were sold at only 26 different locations. This could mean that one punter bought more than one unit of the iToto System 12 from one location.

It is also possible that more than one person bought more than one unit in the same location.

Or it could also mean there were 26 out of 28 units of the iToto System 12 sold.

Previous huge prizes

On Feb. 7, 2020, one punter walked away with the S$12 million Group 1 prize.

Later in the year in December, there was also one lucky winner taking home S$5.2 million for the Dec. 21 draw.

