44 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Jan. 25, 2021, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 44 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Jan. 25).
This brings the total number of cases to 59,352.
There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.
All 44 cases announced today are imported and were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Jan. 19: 30
Jan. 20: 40
Jan. 21: 38
Jan. 22: 15
Jan. 23: 10
Jan. 24: 48
Jan. 25: 44
