44 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Jan. 25, 2021, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 44 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Jan. 25).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,352.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All 44 cases announced today are imported and were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 19: 30

Jan. 20: 40

Jan. 21: 38

Jan. 22: 15

Jan. 23: 10

Jan. 24: 48

Jan. 25: 44

Top photo via Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images.